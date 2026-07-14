The GSI has identified significant deposits of rare earth elements and niobium in Gujarat's Amba Dungar region, with mining expected to start in 5-7 years. The discovery is vital for India's clean energy transition and defence capabilities.

Major Critical Mineral Deposits Found in Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified significant deposits of critical minerals in Gujarat's Amba Dungar region and mining is expected to commence within the next five to seven years, said GSI Director Bijay Kumar Das.

Significance for India's Growth and Self-Reliance

Speaking to ANI, Das said GSI has played a key role in identifying and evaluating critical and strategic mineral resources, particularly rare earth elements (REEs) and niobium, which are expected to be vital for India's future economic growth, clean energy transition and defence capabilities.

"We have completed all the stages of exploration in Amba Dungar area and in the coming time, we have given so much resources that there can be good mines here," Das said.

Strategic Importance in Defence and Clean Energy

He noted that while the exploration has primarily identified significant deposits of rare earth elements and niobium, preliminary indications of lithium have also been found in certain locations.

Das said these minerals are becoming increasingly important as India accelerates its transition towards electric mobility.

Likewise, rare earth elements are strategically important for defence and advanced technologies, he said.

He added that developing domestic reserves would reduce India's dependence on imports and strengthen the country's self-reliance in critical mineral supply chains.

"In the case of rare earth elements and defence, we have to follow the terms and conditions of other countries, if we make our own in our country and do our own exploration, then we will be able to do it today. So, the rare earth elements are very good, which are very useful in defence and strategy in the coming time," he added.

Resource Estimation and Path to Mining

He further added, GSI has established resources of around 1,000 million tonnes under the critical minerals category in the Amba Dungar region, including rare earth elements, niobium and vanadium.

Das added, "We have not done mining here yet, but we have completed all the stages before mining," adding start of mining depends on government approvals.

He added that research and evaluation work in the region is continuing and is expected to be largely completed over the next one to two years.

"We hope that mining will start in Gujarat in the coming 5-7 years," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)