The Chamber of Trading Industry is urging the Indian government to impose a 25% retaliatory tariff on US goods, warning that pending US duty proposals could threaten $48 billion in exports and risk 500,000 jobs across various sectors.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Chamber of Trading Industry (CTI) has urged the government to consider imposing a 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on US goods if Washington proceeds with higher duties on Indian products, warning that the proposed measures could affect exports worth USD 48 billion and put around five lakh jobs at risk. Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of CTI, said in a video statement on Thursday that the traders' body was writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking reciprocal action in response to the US tariff proposal.

"We urge PM Modi to impose a 25% retaliatory tariff on the US," Goyal said, adding that traders were concerned about the impact on sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, seafood, gems and jewellery, leather, metals and auto components. He said the proposed duties could make Indian goods more expensive for American buyers, potentially prompting them to shift orders to competing countries. "We believe that the import of India's goods worth $48 billion can be affected by this. And there can be a crisis of about 5 lakh jobs," he said.

Goyal also raised concerns over consignments already dispatched to the US and orders placed with Indian exporters, questioning how these shipments would be treated if the proposed tariffs come into effect. The comments come after the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with exemptions for certain products. It also indicated that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington addressing the findings of its investigation into manufacturing capacity and production. The proposal is part of a broader US investigation covering several economies.

Goyal said the US also exports products such as food items, minerals and pulses to India, and argued that imposing a matching duty would make these goods more expensive in the Indian market. "If India will impose a 25% tariff on the goods of the US, then definitely the goods of the US will be expensive in India. So the traders there will also put pressure on the US government," he said. He urged Washington to withdraw the proposed measures, warning that Indian exporters could lose business to competing countries if their products become less competitive in the US market. The USTR has invited public comments on the proposed measures, with submissions due by January 5, 2027, and hearings scheduled to begin on January 25. (ANI)