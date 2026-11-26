US intelligence agencies are investigating Alice Huang for potential ties to China's Ministry of State Security following her affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, though no evidence of direct information sharing has been found yet.

Washington, DC [US], November 26 (ANI): China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) may have monitored Alice Huang and attempted to obtain information from her after she began an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, US intelligence officials told congressional staffers during a briefing on Tuesday, CBS News reported, quoting people familiar with the discussions. Although US intelligence agencies are yet to establish the full extent of the matter, officials have found no evidence so far that Alice Huang was directed to gather information specifically about Jensen Huang or that she shared any information of substantial intelligence value with China, CBS News reported.

According to multiple sources cited by CBS News, US intelligence agencies had identified Alice Huang's contact with an MSS officer dating back to at least the spring of 2025. These interactions prompted concerns within the US intelligence community over possible counterintelligence risks. Chinese intelligence agencies do not depend exclusively on trained operatives or individuals formally recruited to work for them. They can also seek assistance from Chinese citizens, who are legally required to cooperate when called upon, CBS News reported.

Congressional staffers were also informed that Kang Wei, who is believed to be Alice Huang's husband, had deeper connections with the MSS, according to people familiar with the briefing. The briefing, which lasted two hours and brought together senior analysts from different US intelligence agencies, was held for staff members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. It came two days after President Donald Trump stepped in to facilitate Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, despite reservations over national security expressed by some of his senior advisers, CBS News reported.

Alice Huang previously held a senior position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm facing a US investigation over allegations that sensitive American technology may have been diverted to China. The concerns surrounding her were also documented in a classified memorandum prepared by Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio this spring. The document contained a summary of US intelligence, including intercepted communications involving Alice Huang, and was circulated to alert senior officials involved in policy decisions to potential counterintelligence concerns arising from her association with Jensen Huang, CBS News reported.

The memorandum was shared with several senior administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, along with senior White House staff. Rubio also briefed President Trump on the intelligence. Despite requests from both congressional intelligence committees, the classified memorandum was not made available to staffers during Tuesday's briefing, CBS News reported.

China has rejected allegations that Alice Huang is a spy. Earlier this month, after details about the existence of the memorandum emerged, Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair. He subsequently stepped down as Nvidia CEO, but the company's board restored him to the position less than two weeks later. The decision to reinstate him followed assurances from Trump administration officials that Jensen Huang was not under investigation by the Justice Department and that the government had no legal concerns involving him. However, the assurances did not cover Alice Huang.

Separately, investigations into possible violations of US export control regulations involving Megaspeed and another Nvidia chip buyer, Super Micro Computer, are continuing. The FBI has been examining both matters for over a year, while the Justice Department's National Security Division is overseeing the Megaspeed investigation. Megaspeed has denied breaching US export control regulations and maintained that Alice Huang left the company last year, CBS News reported. Jensen Huang is scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill next week for a private meeting with House lawmakers. He is also expected to give public testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. (ANI)