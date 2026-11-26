Gold and silver prices witnessed another decline in the domestic market on Thursday, November 26, 2026, extending losses amid weakness in international bullion markets. The fall comes as investors assess fresh US inflation data and the possibility of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

Gold and silver prices witnessed another decline in the domestic market on Thursday, November 26, 2026, extending losses amid weakness in international bullion markets. The fall comes as investors assess fresh US inflation data and the possibility of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

International gold prices remained under pressure after the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation indicator, increased by 0.3% month-on-month in October. This followed a 0.5% rise in September, strengthening expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain its tight monetary policy.

According to market data, spot gold declined 0.2% to $3,578.72 per ounce. In the domestic futures market, MCX gold prices dropped to Rs 1,21,137 per 10 grams on Wednesday, recording a decline of around 1%. Silver witnessed steeper losses, with MCX silver futures falling more than 2% to close at Rs 1,42,517 per kg.

According to Bullion.co.in, the domestic retail prices of 24-carat and 22-carat gold also remained under pressure. Silver prices continued to reflect the weakness in the international market.

Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices across six major Indian cities on November 26.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,15,570 Rs 1,21,480 Rs 1,43,260 Mumbai Rs 1,15,770 Rs 1,21,690 Rs 1,43,510 Kolkata Rs 1,15,610 Rs 1,21,530 Rs 1,43,320 Chennai Rs 1,16,100 Rs 1,22,040 Rs 1,43,930 Bengaluru Rs 1,15,860 Rs 1,21,780 Rs 1,43,620 Hyderabad Rs 1,15,950 Rs 1,21,880 Rs 1,43,740

Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, but expectations of higher interest rates can affect its appeal. Since gold does not generate interest, investors may prefer interest-bearing assets when borrowing costs rise. A stronger US dollar can also make precious metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

For Indian buyers, international bullion prices, rupee-dollar movements, import duties and domestic demand play an important role in determining retail rates. The ongoing price correction could offer some relief to people planning jewellery purchases, although making charges, GST and other applicable costs will add to the final bill.