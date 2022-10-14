Crypto Cats Emerge Triumphant Over Crypto Dogs: Big Eyes Coin takes on Tamadoge and Floki Inu in 2022

Moving away from carbon copies of the steady and strong Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been making waves in the cryptocurrency sphere lately. This coin is the polar opposite of the now-tired meme coins that use Shiba Inus as their mascots.

There’s a symbolic dogfight going on in the world of meme coins. As the grizzled Floki Inu (FLOKI) token seems stuck in the mud and not surging as hoped, new meme coins are cropping up to follow in its footsteps and succeed where FLOKI has failed.

Another dog-themed meme coin has appeared in the form of Tamadoge (TAMA), a meme coin that aims to replicate the success of earlier coins such as Floki Inu (FLOKI), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). However, it seems Tamadoge (TAMA) has not made the impression it hoped for on the crypto market yet, despite an explosive entry to the scene.

Read on to find out more about the reasons behind Big Eyes’ surging value as it goes toe to toe with other currencies in a market saturated with dog-themed coins.

Tamadoge: Innovator or Imitation?

Tamadoge (TAMA) generated a lot of hype and investor interest during its pre-launch marketing campaign and its presale phase. Raising approximately $19M during its presale, the coin ballooned in price after launch and fluctuated sharply thereafter.

When it comes to marketing decisions and design choices, the similarities between Tamadoge (TAMA) and its predecessors Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) can’t be ignored. All use Shiba Inu dogs as their mascots, all were born from the momentum generated by Dogecoin (DOGE), and all portray their currency as a movement, rather than just an investment.

Tamadoge and Floki Inu’s proposed uses are extremely similar as well. The TAMA token will enable holders to purchase exclusive NFTs, play online games to earn prizes and rewards, and take part in an online blockchain space, called the ‘Tamaverse.’ These features undoubtedly add value to the coin, but there’s a nagging feeling that these promises are very familiar.

Floki Inu: Founding Father of Modern Meme Coins?

Floki Inu (FLOKI), a coin and community born from fans and admirers of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, laid the groundwork for many of the ideas behind Tamadoge (TAMA). The superficial resemblance is clear: the artwork and advertising for TAMA is near enough a replica of Floki Inu’s, which in turn has been strongly influenced by Shiba Inu’s.

The likeness runs deeper, however, considering that the developers behind the Floki Inu platform committed to delivering three ‘flagship utility projects’ that would empower token holders to do more with their currency.

The three concepts planned are: An online marketplace for NFTs and merchandise, called ‘FlokiPlaces,’ an online education hub, styled ‘Floki Inuversity,’ and a gaming platform called ‘Valhalla,’ where token holders can play to earn, and trade, battle or train their in-game assets, which can then be sold as NFTs.

These proposed features of Floki Inu (FLOKI) are remarkably similar to those advertised by Tamadoge (TAMA). However, Floki Inu has displayed more potential use cases for itself, as well as debuting before Tamadoge (TAMA).

One could argue that Tamadoge is existing in the shadow of Floki Inu, and other coins like it. From an investor’s point of view, what is to separate these coins from each other? Tamadoge seems to offer fewer innovations than Floki Inu, and those it has planned could be seen as unoriginal.

Big Eyes Coin: Fresh and Fluffy

In sharp contrast to the coins described above, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is presenting a new face as it makes its entrance into the world of cryptocurrency. The themes of its advertising are original and attractive, with bright colours and distinctive cute aesthetics replacing the overused idea of Shiba Inus. Its mascot, the adorable cat Big Eyes, is fittingly the precise opposite of the crypto dogs it’s competing with.

It’s not only in graphic design that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) sets itself apart from the crowd. The developers of the currency have confirmed that transactions involving BIG will be free from tax, whether buying, selling or trading.

Big Eyes is further distinguishing itself from this crowded market by committing that 5% of its total supply will be locked to a charity account, the proceeds of which will be donated to help in the effort to conserve the world’s sea life and protect oceans from further harm.

The approach of Big Eyes is already bearing fruit: the coin’s presale phase is open now and has racked up nearly $7M in funding at the time of writing. This is a strong indication that interest in this coin and its future is spreading fast.

Closing thoughts

In the cryptocurrency ecosystem of late 2022, you don’t have to look far to find similarities between coins, especially those that carry the same theming and promise the same utility. It is much rarer to stumble across a coin in this flooded market that sticks out from the herd and brings genuine originality and personality with it.

It would seem wise to look closely at these coins, especially early on in their journeys, because individuality and flair are qualities that sustain a coin for the long haul. Those coins that bear too much resemblance to other, established currencies are likely to be swallowed or forgotten altogether once the excitement of their launch has passed.

The excitement continues in the presale phase of Big Eyes Coin. Currently, Big Eyes are offering bonus tokens by applying the code: CUTEBIGEYES before checkout.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content