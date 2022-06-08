Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI, starting with RuPay, announces RBI Governor

    "UPI simplifies purchases by connecting customers' debit cards to their savings or current accounts. It is currently suggested to allow credit card linkage on the UPI platform, with RuPay credit cards being the first to be linked," Das stated.

    Credit cards can now be linked to your UPI starting with RuPay announces RBI Governor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    In a significant change to how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) works, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced today that credit cards would also be permitted to be connected to UPI accounts. The indigenous RuPay credit cards will be the first to be connected, followed by other card networks such as Visa and Mastercard.

    Customers could previously only attach their debit cards to UPI. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the statement during his monetary policy address.

    "UPI simplifies purchases by connecting customers' debit cards to their savings or current accounts. It is currently suggested to allow credit card linkage on the UPI platform, with RuPay credit cards being the first to be linked," he stated.

    Also Read | RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, second hike in 2 months

    "This will increase consumer convenience and broaden the reach of digital payments," the governor added. It is currently unclear how the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will be applied to credit card UPI transactions. The merchant pays a percentage of the transaction amount for each transaction, which is subsequently distributed among the banks and payment service providers.

    According to a rule that went into effect on January 1, 2020, UPI and RuPay are subject to zero-MDR, which means that no fees are imposed to these transactions. This is one of the primary reasons why UPI is being widely adopted by retailers around the country.

    Also Read | Explained: How RBI's rate hike will impact you?

    Credit cards, on the other hand, have the highest MDR of two to three percent. It will be necessary to establish if MDR must be waived for transactions involving credit cards linked to UPI. Furthermore, credit cards are subject to more stringent security procedures, such as two-factor verification, which may be difficult to establish for UPI transactions.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI increases e mandate limit for recurring payments via credit debit cards to Rs 15000 gcw

    RBI increases e-mandate limit for recurring payments via credit, debit cards to Rs 15,000

    RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 4 90 per cent gcw

    RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, second hike in 2 months

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why snt

    Elon Musk threatens to call off USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter; here's why

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI snt

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

    Spicejet Airline confirms 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine - adt

    Spicejet Airline confirms 90 pilots to undergo re-training after DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral-tgy

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding invite video goes viral

    RBI increases e mandate limit for recurring payments via credit debit cards to Rs 15000 gcw

    RBI increases e-mandate limit for recurring payments via credit, debit cards to Rs 15,000

    NBA 2022, national basketball association: Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson struggles in the Finals-krn

    NBA 2022: Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson's struggles in the Finals

    Revealed Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal drb

    Revealed! Sonakshi Sinha shares details of wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

    Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb watch snt

    Poise amidst wreckage: Graduation waltz of Ukrainian students leaves world numb

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon