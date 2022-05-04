Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: How RBI's rate hike will impact you?

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the decision was made in response to growing inflation, geopolitical concerns, high crude oil prices, and global commodity shortages, all of which have damaged the Indian economy. Asianet Newsable exclusively spoke to some bankers about the latest move.

    Explained How RBI s rate hike will impact you gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published May 4, 2022, 9:11 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked its main lending rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent with immediate effect on Wednesday. In addition, the central bank increased the cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points. The monetary policy committee (MPC) made the decision during an off-cycle meeting with the central board on May 2-4.

    Asianet Newsable reached out to some bankers to speak them about the update:

    Senior Bank official from PSU Bank

    The RBI’s move has confirmed that there has been too much inflation in the market. With the Repo rate being increased, one can expect that housing loans and car loans will be increased. With this move, the EMIs will also increase for the citizens. Now, if the bank has to take funds from the central bank, the cost of the funds would increase. Apart from the Repo rate, CRR has also increased, which would soak in the liquidity which has increased the inflation the market.

    Another senior bank official from government bank

    With the RBI’s move, the borrow and deposit rates both will increase. This step was done as the inflation has been gradually increasing beyond a certain level. The rise of inflation was majorly due to COVID scenario, welfare schemes due to which easy money and inflow of hard cash increased. He further said that the central bank has increased the CRR which would help to reduce the disposable money in the market. The RBI is trying to take all possible steps to bring down inflation.

    With this move, RBI has started changing its stance from outright Accommodative to Reasonable Tight Monetary policy to contain the inflation which may become tough to handle in view of the prevalent international development including the spiralling crude prices.

    Also Read | RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the decision was made in response to growing inflation, geopolitical concerns, high crude oil prices, and global commodity shortages, all of which have damaged the Indian economy. This was the first policy rate rise since August 2018, raising the cost of borrowing for both corporations and individuals. The most recent unexpected increase totally reverses the Covid-supported off-cycle rate drop in May 2020.

    Also Read | Elon Musk's 'slight cost' Twitter post sparks free speech Vs profit debate

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 9:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero-vpn

    Bringing the fundamentals of art back into NFT with Phantom Zero

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year gcw

    Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opened today; 65% issue booked

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Press Club of India hits back at The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Press Club of India hits back at Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid donned sexy black see-through dresses at Met Gala afterparty RBA

    Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid: Stars who donned sexy black see-through dresses at Met Gala after-party

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video

    football Real Madrid or Man City Liverpool's Salah reveals team he wants to face in Champions League final snt

    Real Madrid or Man City? Liverpool's Salah reveals team he wants to face in Champions League final

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon