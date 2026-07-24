The Centre is running a 'Framework for Fertilizer Sale' pilot project in 40 districts across 20 states. The initiative aims to streamline the distribution of subsidised fertiliser directly to farmers, who can pre-book their needs via a mobile app.

The Centre is running a pilot project to streamline the distribution of subsidised fertiliser directly to farmers. The project 'Framework for Fertilizer Sale' initiative is running in 40 districts across 20 states in a phased manner, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda said the Departments of Fertilizers and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is running the pilot project in 40 districts of 20 states. Under the proposed system, farmers or their authorised representatives can register through a mobile application, provide land and crop details, and pre-book their fertiliser requirements. "The pilot of this initiative has been implemented so far in 40 districts of 20 states in a phased manner," Nadda said.

Existing DBT System and Purchase Regulations

The minister also said the Department of Fertilizers has implemented the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system across the country, including Telangana, under which subsidised fertilisers are sold to farmers at affordable prices through Aadhaar-based authentication.

According to the minister, during 2025-26, a total of 746.57 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of subsidised fertilisers were sold through a nationwide network of around 2.87 lakh active retailers to 8.4 crore beneficiary farmers. The Union Government provided fertilizer subsidy amounting to Rs 2.17 lakh crore during the period. Nadda said the DBT system mandates 100 per cent Aadhaar authentication for the sale of subsidised fertilisers. To ensure equitable distribution, the government has fixed a monthly purchase limit of 50 bags per buyer. However, Telangana has a separate limit of two bags of urea per acre per buyer, while Jammu and Kashmir allows up to 60 bags per buyer per season, he added.

Pilot Framework Implementation

He further said purchase-related reports are available on the Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS) dashboards for monitoring by state officials. Additionally, under the 'Framework for Fertilizer Sale' pilot in the identified 40 districts across 20 states, fertilisers are being sold to eligible farmers based on their landholding and the crop sown, according to the minister. (ANI)