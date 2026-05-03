Central Asia's VC market hit a record $320M in 2025, but faces a significant $0.5-1.1B annual funding gap. While local startups show high potential, systemic reforms are needed to close capital and pipeline gaps to ensure sustainable growth.

Record Funding Year With Key Outliers

Central Asia's venture capital ecosystem reached a record USD 320 million in funding in 2025, but sustaining growth will require closing a USD 0.5 to 1.1 billion annual capital gap and expanding the pipeline of investable startups, according to RISE Research's latest regional overview.

The record year was largely driven by two landmark deals--Higgsfield's USD 130 million Series A and Uzum's USD 65.5 million round--which together accounted for 61 per cent of total funding. Excluding these outliers, the adjusted market volume stood at USD 124.5 million, reflecting steady organic growth of 31 per cent compared to 2024's USD 95 million. Kazakhstan led with USD 71 million, followed by Uzbekistan at USD 99 million, while Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remained nascent with USD 3 million and USD 5 million respectively.

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Shift Towards Cross-Border Integration

Beyond capital, 2025 marked a shift toward cross-border integration. Startups are scaling into neighboring markets, and VCs are increasingly executing regional deals. Higgsfield's Series A demonstrated that local technical talent can combine with global entrepreneurial expertise, while Cargon's USD 5 million facility from U.S.-based Alma marked the first time a global venture debt fund backed a Central Asian startup. The launch of ACM's fund of funds is also expected to act as a catalyst for attracting international institutional capital.

The 'Pipeline Gap' and Bottleneck Risks

The region's 18.5 per cent conversion rate of startups to funded ventures is top-tier globally, validating the potential of local founders. However, the density of only 4.6 funded startups per 1 million people reveals a critical "pipeline gap." With an estimated 2,000 startups at MVP stage but only 370 unique funded startups over three years, the ecosystem risks bottlenecking at growth stage.

Quantifying the Annual Capital Gap

To align with global benchmarks, Central Asia will need USD 0.5 billion annually to match Brazil's emerging market median of 0.19% of GDP, or USD 1.1 billion to reach EU levels of 0.31 per cent of GDP. That translates to increasing total regional AUM from ~USD 1 billion today to USD 3.6 billion for sustainable growth, or USD 6.3-10 billion for a "tech leap" comparable to the Baltics or UAE.

Divided Investor Views on Bottlenecks

Investor views remain divided on the bottleneck. Some point to a severe shortage of Series A capital, with few funds able to write USD 5-10 million checks needed for scaling. Others argue that capital is abundant, but the pipeline of high-quality founders is lacking, particularly in Uzbekistan, where private capital is chasing a limited number of deals.

Path Forward: Systemic Reforms Essential

Looking ahead, the report stresses that systemic reforms are essential. These include enabling pension funds to allocate 15-22 per cent to VC, introducing angel tax incentives, and harmonizing regulations to create a unified 80 million-plus market. Benchmarking against the Baltics--which scaled through unified regulation, high-value exits, and strong rule of law--shows the potential if Central Asia can replicate that model. Without addressing both capital and pipeline gaps, the region risks stagnation despite its talent base. If reforms materialize, Central Asia could transition from a frontier market to a credible contender on the global venture map. (ANI)