Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu announced a 'Team Canada Trade Mission' to India for November 2024. The move came as Union Minister Piyush Goyal held meetings in Toronto to boost bilateral investment and tech partnerships.

Team Canada Trade Mission to India

Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu has announced a Team Canada Trade Mission to India later this year, as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with Canadian business leaders, institutional investors and industry representatives in Toronto aimed at strengthening bilateral investment and technology partnerships.

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According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the proposed trade mission, scheduled for November, aims to bring Canadian companies to India to explore collaboration opportunities in sectors such as artificial intelligence, critical minerals, nuclear energy, renewable energy, semiconductors, clean technology, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

Building Bridges and Boosting Collaboration

The announcement was made during a fireside chat between Goyal and Sidhu at the Canada-India Building Bridges event hosted by Global Affairs Canada, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and ASSOCHAM at the World Trade Centre Toronto. According to the ministry, Goyal highlighted the "growing complementarities between India and Canada" and stressed the need for a "more robust and predictable business ecosystem driven by stronger government-industry collaboration." Sidhu appreciated the participation of the "largest-ever Indian business delegation to Canada," comprising representatives from more than 100 Indian companies.

The event saw participation from over 150 representatives from businesses, investor groups and industry associations across sectors including advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, clean technology, energy, and oil and gas.

Focus on Investment and Infrastructure

Goyal also co-chaired the Canada-India Investment Roundtable with Sidhu, where discussions focused on India's infrastructure development, financial sector reforms and ease of doing business initiatives. The Union Minister invited Canadian investors to partner with India in sectors including clean energy, technology, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and supply chain diversification.

According to the ministry, discussions also explored cooperation in financial markets to support "sustainable growth and shared prosperity for both countries."

Discussions with Canadian Business Leaders

During the visit, Goyal held one-on-one meetings with leading Canadian companies and financial investors from sectors such as insurance, food processing, banking and critical minerals processing. The discussions covered India's macroeconomic outlook, the Government's focus on trade agreements, opportunities in high-growth sectors, the availability of STEM talent, the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and India's improving regulatory environment. (ANI)