Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey visited Chhattisgarh to review SECL's performance and meet CM Vishnu Deo Sai. They discussed strengthening coal production, infrastructure, and energy security. The Minister also launched new digital portals for SECL.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey reviewed the operational performance and future plans of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) during a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where he also held discussions with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on coal production, infrastructure development, logistics connectivity, energy security and industrial growth in the state.

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According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Coal, the discussions focused on strengthening coordination between the Centre and the state government for expediting development projects, improving ease of operations and creating economic growth and employment opportunities in coal-bearing regions. The Minister appreciated the support extended by the Chhattisgarh Government towards coal sector development and expressed confidence that the collaborative approach would further strengthen the state's contribution to the country's energy security.

SECL Performance Review

During his visit to the SECL Headquarters, Dubey chaired a review meeting where he assessed coal production, dispatch, quality management, safety measures, digitisation initiatives, environmental sustainability efforts, coal gasification projects, mine closure activities, CSR initiatives and future action plans of the company.

The Minister emphasised the importance of "safe and sustainable mining practices, adoption of modern technologies and enhancement of operational efficiency". He said SECL is "playing a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security" and appreciated the company's work in production, quality assurance, safety standards and environmental management. He also stressed that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives should continue to focus on "inclusive development and welfare of people residing in coalfield regions".

SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Harish Duhan informed that during the ongoing financial year 2026-27, SECL contributed 26.86 million tonnes towards Coal India Limited's cumulative production milestone of 100 million tonnes.

Launch of Digital Initiatives

As part of SECL's digital transformation initiatives, the Minister launched the e-DADAS (Design and Drawings Approval in SECL) Portal and the Hospital Management and Information System (HMIS) Portal.

e-DADAS Portal

According to the ministry, the e-DADAS portal will facilitate online examination, monitoring and approval of engineering designs and drawings related to major infrastructure projects, aimed at improving transparency and timely execution.

HMIS Portal

The HMIS portal is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery in SECL hospitals through the digitisation of patient records and improved hospital management systems.

Healthcare Infrastructure Boost

Dubey also inaugurated a 5-Part Hematology Analyzer Unit at the Indira Vihar Health Centre in Bilaspur. The automated testing system is expected to improve diagnostic efficiency through faster and more accurate blood analysis.

The Minister reviewed healthcare facilities at the centre and appreciated SECL's efforts towards strengthening medical infrastructure and quality healthcare delivery. (ANI)