What Happened to BYJU’S? From Billion-Dollar Edtech Success to Massive Financial Crash
BYJU’S, once India’s leading edtech giant, is now facing major financial and legal troubles. Founder Byju Raveendran is also under scrutiny, marking a dramatic fall from its peak success and global fame.
Singapore Court Action Against Byju Raveendran
News of BYJU’S founder Byju Raveendran facing a six-month jail sentence from a Singapore court has sparked major discussion. Reports say the action is linked to alleged non-compliance with multiple court orders issued in 2024. The court had also directed him to submit company documents and clear legal costs in the case.
Who is Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran is the founder of BYJU’S, one of India’s most well-known edtech platforms. A former teacher and engineer by training, he started coaching students for competitive exams before launching BYJU’S in 2011. His vision was to make learning accessible through digital platforms, which helped the startup grow rapidly into a global education brand.
Rise of BYJU’S as an Edtech Giant
BYJU’S, founded in 2011, grew rapidly to become India’s most valuable edtech company. Within a few years, it reached a valuation of nearly $22 billion. The platform expanded aggressively beyond India, building a strong international presence and becoming a major name in global online learning.
Celebrity Campaigns and Massive Valuation
At its peak, BYJU’S ran high-profile marketing campaigns featuring Shah Rukh Khan in India and Lionel Messi globally. The Messi association was linked to its “Education for All” initiative and reportedly cost crores annually. Byju Raveendran’s net worth was once estimated at around ₹17,545 crore during this growth phase.
Financial Crisis and Sharp Decline
Later, the company faced severe financial stress, including debt issues, layoffs, investor disputes, and legal troubles. These challenges severely impacted its valuation and operations. Reports suggest that Byju Raveendran’s wealth has now fallen significantly, marking one of the steepest downturns in India’s startup ecosystem history.
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