Budget 2023: Government to bring National Data Governance policy, says Sitharaman

The government will bring a National Data Governance policy, which will simplify the KYC process while anonymising individual data, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman said three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence would be set up in top educational institutions.

The government would also create Urban Infrastructure Development Fund on the lines of Rural Infrastructure Development Fund to be managed by NHB (National Housing Bank).

The finance minister also said to enhance ease of doing business, more than 39,000 compliances have been reduced and over 3,400 legal provisions decriminalised.