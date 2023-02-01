Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    The markets have turned towards the Union Finance Minister for some much needed respite. Expectations are high with regards to Budget 2023 providing a boost to rural consumption that continues to struggle and also simplify taxation norms for the middle class.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to begin her budget speech today (February 1) and market experts are busy scanning sectors and segments that may work post-budget 2023. According to various reports, the Centre is expected to focus on the infrastructure sector that may fuel auto, FMCG, cements and consumer durable stocks.

    Also read: Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran presents Economic Survey 2023; check details

    Here are five aspects of the Union Budget that can provide some cheer to the equity markets:

    1. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL):

    In the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti is a leading player with a market share of 43%. In the next couple of years, their plan is to regain its lost market share led by new launches in the UV and PV segment, strong demand for UV vehicles, easing supply side constraints and focus on premiumisation.

    Also, the medium term strategy of MSIL is said to be through the launch of EV models, strengthening presence in the CNG and Hybrid segment through a mix of its existing product portfolio and new launches.

    2. Asian Paints:

    Asian Paints is the market leader in paints and it is believed that its growth will be driven by strong product portfolio, continuous new launches, focus on high growth segments such as exterior and waterproofing, wood polish, primers, etc. as well as focus on home decor and beautiful home services. This also intends to focus on premium products and product mix along with easing raw materials would aid margin improvement.

    Also read: Economic Survey 2023: India withstood extraordinary set of challenges better than most economies

    3. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL):

    Several experts have claimed that HUL will continue with its leadership position given its strong product portfolio, innovation technique, parent expertise (Unilever), and also improvement in distribution network bodes well. Its continuous focus on premiumisation, cost optimisation measures and abating inflation will help to improve margins.

    4. More PLI Schemes, especially clean energy

    Several PLI schemes that were announced have covered a wide gamut of sectors and have provided a boost to domestic manufacturing. There would be expectations that the scope for these PLI schemes are widened and cover more areas like clean energy where there has been a lot of emphasis in recent times.

    Also read: India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by FY'26: CEA Nageswaran

    5. India Tobacco Company Limited (ITC):

    Experts have suggested this time the budget would probably see a hike in cigarette tax. The last tax hike was announced three years ago. Nuvama Institutional Equities said that there has been a laudable recovery in legal cigarette volumes this year, but noted that most other parts of consumption have seen sharp inflation in the past three years. It also said that consumers are likely to accept a moderate hike in cigarette tax (below 12 per cent).

    Presently, as per the data available with Trendlyne, the average target price for ITC based on 34 commendations stood at Rs 373.92, which suggests a potential 12 percent upside for the stocks. Analysts, for now, are maintaining their price targets.

    6. Tata Motors:

    On Tuesday, the company had said it raised the second and final tranche of Rs 3,750 crore from TPG Rise Climate as per an agreement inked in 2021. In October 2021, Tata Motors announced that it will raise $1 billion in its passenger Electric Vehicle (EV) business from TPG Rise Climate in exchange for compulsorily convertible preference shares to create a portfolio of EVs and dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) platforms.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
