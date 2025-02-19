Breach Candy gets Tata boost: Rs 500 crore investment to upgrade facilities

Established in 1946 by the European Hospital Trust with support from European corporations such as Unilever and Crompton Greaves, Breach Candy Hospital has had a long history of serving notable figures.

Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, is making a significant foray into healthcare with a Rs 500-crore investment in Breach Candy Hospital. This move will make Tata Group the hospital's largest financial backer, further solidifying its influence in Mumbai’s elite medical sector. The 275-bed multi-speciality hospital, long favoured by the city's affluent, will see infrastructure and technological upgrades with this infusion of funds.

As part of the agreement, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran is set to take over as chairman of Breach Candy Hospital Trust from veteran banker Deepak Parekh on October 1, 2025. The hospital will maintain its existing name, but the Tata brand may be incorporated in some form, possibly as "Breach Candy, a Tata Sons associate." This marks Tata's third major healthcare initiative in Mumbai, following Tata Memorial Centre in Parel and an animal hospital in Mahalaxmi.

Breach Candy managing trustee Uday Kilachand highlighted the deep connection Ratan Tata shared with the hospital, which has now been formalized. Ratan Tata, who passed away at Breach Candy in October 2024, was a long-time supporter, assisting the facility informally through Tata Trusts by providing funds for medical equipment and new facilities.

Established in 1946 by the European Hospital Trust with support from European corporations such as Unilever and Crompton Greaves, Breach Candy Hospital has had a long history of serving notable figures. It was home to India's first MRI facility in 1998 and has been the medical center of choice for many distinguished personalities, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who underwent knee surgery there. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was admitted in 1982 following an accident on the sets of "Coolie," while Reliance Group founder Dhirubhai Ambani passed away at the hospital in 2002.

With this investment, Tata Group will gain three seats on the hospital's 14-member board of trustees, alongside prominent figures such as Anand Mahindra, Jamshyd Godrej, Rajashree Birla, Mehli Mistry, and Rohit Jawa. Parekh will continue as a trustee even after stepping down as chairman.

Breach Candy CEO Anirudh Kohli confirmed that the Tata investment will enhance medical infrastructure, including cutting-edge equipment and a proposed new tower. The move aligns Tata with major corporate players in Mumbai’s healthcare sector, such as Reliance, Hinduja, Birla, and Raheja. Notably, this comes as Adani Group plans a 1,000-bed hospital and medical college in Kandivli, signaling intensifying corporate interest in India's healthcare industry.

