The upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 has attracted massive global interest, with 4,649 buyer registrations from over 150 countries. Over 2,000 business-to-business meetings are already scheduled for the New Delhi event.

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 has attracted buyer registrations from more than 150 countries, with 2,038 business-to-business meetings already scheduled ahead of its October 23 opening, as India’s rice industry looks to strengthen commercial links with international markets.

Organised by the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF), the three-day conference will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 23 to 25. The event has recorded 4,649 buyer registrations, while exhibition space has sold out for the second consecutive year, with more than 180 companies set to participate.

Strong Domestic and International Participation

Buyers have registered from several major rice-importing markets, including Kuwait, South Africa, Benin, Nigeria, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The scheduled meetings are intended to connect Indian suppliers directly with prospective international customers, with EY coordinating one-to-one interactions during the event.

Dev Garg, National Vice President of IREF, said the conference had attracted participation from across India alongside growing international interest. “One of the most encouraging aspects of BIRC 2026 is the combination of strong participation from across India and growing interest from international buyers,” Garg said, adding that nearly 91 per cent of registrations reflected in the state-wise map were from outside Delhi.

Agenda to Focus on Global Market Trends

The conference will also focus on global rice prices, export opportunities and the outlook for 2027. Nine knowledge sessions scheduled for October 23 and 24 will examine issues including global demand and supply, export payments, insurance, shipping costs, quality standards, government policies and opportunities in value-added rice products.

Opening Session to Tackle Price Outlook

The opening session, titled “Global Rice Demand and Supply Outlook 2027: Price Crash or New Bull Run?”, will bring together experts from S&P Global, BigMint, EY and IREF to assess possible price movements under different market scenarios.

Top 10 Markets to be Unveiled

The event will also unveil a list of the top 10 rice markets to watch in 2027, covering potential destinations for Indian basmati and non-basmati rice. The assessment will consider demand, competition, pricing, market access and payment risks.

Building on Previous Success

The inaugural BIRC in 2025 attracted 10,854 visitors, including 1,083 international buyers from more than 90 countries. According to EY’s post-event assessment, it generated reported business commitments worth Rs 33,453 crore, covering approximately 8.63 million tonnes of rice. IREF expects the 2026 conference to build on that participation and further strengthen connections between India’s rice industry and global markets.

(ANI)