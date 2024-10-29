Bengaluru GOLD rate on Dhanteras, October 29. 2024: Check 22k and 24k gold prices today

Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on Dhanteras October 29 2024 Check 22k and 24k gold prices today vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 8:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

 

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 29, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,430/gm
24k - Rs 7,802/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,440(22k)
                  Rs 62,416(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,300(22k)
                   Rs 78,020(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 28, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,475/gm
24k - Rs 7,849/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,800(22k)
                  Rs 62,792(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,750(22k)
                   Rs 78,490(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 27, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,410/gm
24k - Rs 7,781/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,280(22k)
                  Rs 62,248(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,100(22k)
                   Rs 77,810(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

October 26, 2024: Rs 7,410 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,781 for 24k

October 25, 2024: Rs 7,400 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,770 for 24k

October 24, 2024: Rs 7,455 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,828 for 24k

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Petrol diesel prices on October 29, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city AJR

Petrol, diesel prices on October 29, 2024: Check out NEW fuel rates in your city

PhonePe Rs 9 Firecracker Insurance for Diwali RBA

PhonePe's Rs 9 Firecracker Insurance for Diwali

10 amazing uses of your bank ATM card RBA

10 amazing uses of your bank ATM card

Term Insurance Benefits, Family Protection, and Financial Planning RBA

What is term insurance? How does it provide financial security?

Kerala Gold Rate October 28 2024: Rate of 8 gram DROPS; Check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate October 28 2024: Rate of 8 gram DROPS; Check details

Recent Stories

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver NTI

Dhanteras 2024: Check city-wise auspicious times to buy Gold and Silver

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon anr

Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details RBA

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details RBA

Dhanteras 2024: Get free gold coin on gold shopping; read details

Who is behind airline hoax bomb threats? Maharashtra terror book author identified as source of emails anr

Who is behind airline hoax bomb threats? Maharashtra terror book author identified as source of emails

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon