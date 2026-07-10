Former US Federal Reserve Chair and Nobel laureate Ben Bernanke has joined Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust. He will help the AI company ensure the responsible development of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity.

Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT) has appointed former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke as its newest member as per a statement by the company.

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As per the release, Ben Bernanke is a Distinguished Fellow at the Brookings Institution and led the the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014.

"He joins an independent body that works to hold Anthropic to its mission: the responsible development of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity," the company said.

A Career of Economic Leadership

During his tenure at the US Federal Reserve Chair, Bernanke led the central bank through the 2008 global financial crisis and subsequent recovery. Before joining the government, Bernanke spent more than 20 years in academia, primarily at Princeton University, where he chaired the economics department. His influential research on the Great Depression and the role of banks in financial crises earned him the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Bernanke on Joining Anthropic

"The potential of artificial intelligence is enormous, and so is the range of outcomes. How that potential plays out will depend, in part, on the institutions we build around it," said Bernanke, as per the release.

Bernanke further added Anthropic's unique governance structure is designed to ensure that the long-term benefits of artificial intelligence for humanity significantly outweigh its risks. "I am honored to have this opportunity, and I will try to contribute in any way I can to this critical mission," he said.

Anthropic's Unique Governance

Anthropic is a Public Benefit Corporation, structured to balance commercial success with broader societal benefit. Its Long-Term Benefit Trust serves as an independent oversight body, helping ensure the company develops and deploys AI responsibly while staying aligned with its long-term public interest mission.

LTBT Chair Welcomes Appointment

Neil Buddy Shah, Chair of the LTBT said, "The institutions built around this technology will matter as much as the technology itself."

Commenting on Ben's appointment he said "Ben spent eight years leading the Federal Reserve and guided the country through the worst financial crisis in nearly a century with expertise, independence, and sound judgment. That's the standard we look for in Trustees as AI's impact grows, and we're fortunate Ben has chosen to join us in this work."

(ANI)