Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs, claims Goldman Sachs report

    At the speed, at which the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is being witnessed, it has the potential to significantly disrupt labour markets globally. And this has been claimed in the research done by Goldman Sachs.

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs claims Goldman Sachs report read details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    The rise of artificial intelligence could put 300 million jobs at risk, says a new report from Goldman Sachs. The research noted that two-thirds of employment in the United States and Europe could be partially automated, predicting "significant disruption" to the work market. According to the study published, "of those occupations which are exposed, the majority have a significant — but partial — share of their workload (25-50%) that can be replaced."

    While AI may have an impact on the employment market, it could ultimately increase global GDP by up to 7%. According to the study, generative AI systems like ChatGPT could lead to a productivity boom over the following ten years because they can produce material that is strikingly identical to that produced by humans. 

    Also Read | Levi’s to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes

    And while the Goldman Sachs study claims that AI could replace 300 million jobs, history shows that technological advancement also generates new employment while also eliminating some positions.

    According to the Goldman Sachs study, AI may have a particularly negative impact on some occupations. Physically demanding jobs, for instance, are probably not in danger. On the other hand, office and administrative support jobs have the highest percentage of tasks that can be automated at 46% - which puts them more at risk on being replaced by AI.

    37% of duties in design and engineering and 44% of tasks in the law industry can be mechanised. The business and finance operations sector has 35% duties that can be automated with AI, closely followed by the biological, physical, and social sciences sector at 36%. 

    Also Read | Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

    Although the size of AI’s impact will ultimately depend on its capability and adoption timeline, both remain uncertain at this point.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Levis to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes gcw

    Levi’s to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes

    Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023

    Cigarettes gold toys more Things that will get expensive and cheaper from April 1 gcw

    Cigarettes, gold, toys & more: Things that will get expensive and cheaper from April 1

    EPFO fixes 8 15 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund deposits for 2022 23 gcw

    EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2022-23

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission to announce poll schedule today gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne' RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne'

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer vma

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon