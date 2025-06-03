3 11

Reliable scheme

Many people, especially from middle and lower-income groups, choose NSC. The government promotes NSC as a savings scheme for Indian citizens. Earlier, post offices issued physical NSC certificates. This practice changed in 2016. If you have a bank or post office savings account, you can purchase NSC electronically through internet banking. You can buy it in your name or your child's name. This scheme is helpful for those who want to save small amounts.