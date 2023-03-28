Levi’s to use AI generated virtual models to showcase their clothes

Levi Strauss and company, the popular clothing brand, has replaced human models with AI-generated models The company has partnered with Lalaland.ai, which is a digital fashion studio that builds customized AI-generated models.

Since artificial intelligence has recently become a hot topic in Silicon Valley, a number of industry insiders and opinion leaders have predicted that the recent advent of powerful generative AI, such as ChatGPT from OpenAI, which is supported by Microsoft, may soon result in the disappearance of vocations like data entry and copywriting. However, it is now startling to learn that one profession—fashion modelling—that no one ever imagined could be replaced is now being handled by AI.

In order to sell their clothing items, Levi's will collaborate with Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion company that specialises in AI-generated fashion models. With this partnership, apparel will be shown off on a range of models with various body shapes, sizes, ages, and skin tones. This would be beneficial for potential buyers who struggle to discover clothing that fits their body type because they frequently can't recognise models in e-commerce images.

According to Verge, Levi's said this move would be sustainable, they have not yet offered a reason. It is still unknown which platforms the models will be available on or whether they will be customisable.

Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and emerging technology strategy at Levis, said, “While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we are excited for the potential capabilities this may afford us for the consumer experience.” The company has announced that it is working on diversifying its human models in terms of size, body type, age, and skin color to reflect its broad consumer base.

It is expensive to hire fashion models, and brands like Levis have already reduced operating expenses; nevertheless, it is unclear whether or not this will have a significant effect on the industry as a whole. The company is continuously exploring technologies that can improve the customer experience, and it is excited to create innovative experiences that are more personal, relevant, and engaging.

