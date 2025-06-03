What will the 8th Pay Commission mean for your take-home salary?
8th pay commission: Why the delay?
Since the Modi government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, there's been growing excitement and anticipation among employees and pensioners about the potential salary increase. If the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations aren't implemented on time, central government employees retiring on or after January 1, 2026, might face delays in receiving revised pay and pension benefits. The government approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, but hasn't appointed a chairperson yet, and the terms of reference haven't been finalized. This raises questions about timely implementation.
When will it be implemented?
The Pay Commission is implemented every 10 years, increasing the minimum wage and pension for central government employees. The 7th Pay Commission was implemented on January 1, 2016, and the 8th is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026.
Key factor in salary increase: What is the Fitment Factor?
The Fitment Factor is the ratio used to calculate the new basic pay.
6th Pay Commission (2006) – 54% salary increase (Fitment Factor: 1.86)
7th Pay Commission (2016) – Approximately 14% salary increase (Fitment Factor: 2.57)
8th Pay Commission Hike – How much will it be?
Employee unions have put forward various demands regarding the upcoming salary increase. Whether it's 2.86 or 1.92, what will the actual increase be? According to media reports, the Fitment Factor will be multiplied by the basic pay. For example, if a Fitment Factor of 1.92 is recommended, the minimum basic pay will be ₹34,560. Similarly, if a Fitment Factor of 2.86 is used, the minimum pay will be ₹51,480.
What's the current situation?
Government sources indicate that the Terms of Reference (ToR) will be released soon. 40 personnel are to be appointed to the 8th Pay Commission, most of whom will be representatives from other departments. The chairperson and members are expected to be appointed soon.
Who will benefit?
4.7 million central government employees
6.5 million pensioners
Everyone is expecting these increased pay and pension changes from January 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission's term ends on December 31, 2025.
Financial burden?
The 7th Pay Commission placed a financial burden of ₹1.02 lakh crore on the government. This burden will increase further if the 8th Pay Commission's recommendation, especially a higher Fitment Factor like 2.86, is accepted. The 8th Pay Commission's recommendation is expected to be implemented from January 2026. If the Fitment Factor is 1.92, the minimum wage will be ₹34,560. If it's 2.86, it could be ₹51,480. However, the likelihood of 2.86 is low. Experts predict a 15%-22% increase.
A financial burden for the government?
Currently, around 4.7 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners are awaiting the finalization of the ToR and the appointment of Pay Commission members so that the commission's recommendations can be implemented on time. The 8th Pay Commission's term will begin in January 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission's term ends on December 31, 2025. The previous Pay Commission was implemented in 2016, resulting in an additional financial burden of ₹1.02 lakh crore on the government.
Impact of the delay?
The 8th Pay Commission aims to revise the pay and pensions of 5 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners. Delays in implementing the 7th Pay Commission show that employees retiring after the deadline are also entitled to arrears. The government delayed implementing the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations by a year, but later compensated all employees and pensioners.