Image Credit : our own

Since the Modi government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, there's been growing excitement and anticipation among employees and pensioners about the potential salary increase. If the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations aren't implemented on time, central government employees retiring on or after January 1, 2026, might face delays in receiving revised pay and pension benefits. The government approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, but hasn't appointed a chairperson yet, and the terms of reference haven't been finalized. This raises questions about timely implementation.