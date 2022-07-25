Apple to provide discounts on iPhone, AirPods, Watch for China buyers

The company will take up to CNY 600 (roughly Rs. 7,100) off the price of its top-tier iPhone 13 Pro series between July 29 and Aug 1.

Apple announced a rare retail promotion in China, offering four days of discounts on top-tier iPhones and related accessories ahead of the release of its next-generation devices on Monday. According to a notice on the company's website, the company will take up to CNY 600 (roughly Rs. 7,100) off the price of its top-tier iPhone 13 Pro series between Jul 29 and Aug 1. To be eligible, buyers must use a limited number of payment platforms, such as Ant Group's Alipay. The promotion also includes specific AirPods and Apple Watch models.

The price cuts come as China's economy attempts to recover from major Covid-19 lockdowns in business hubs Shanghai and Beijing, which have harmed sales of leading domestic smartphone brands ranging from Xiaomi to Vivo and Oppo. According to national statistics, Apple bucked the trend by registering healthy growth in China shipments in June. However, the discounts suggest that even it has excess inventory heading into the second half of the year.

Weakening consumer demand, inflation, and supply chain issues all contributed to a 9 per cent drop in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, according to Canalys research. Chinese firms bore the brunt of the blow, with double-digit declines.

Apple has traditionally kept iPhone prices constant across generations, but this year's economic turmoil has already compelled it to make an unusual move: raising prices in Japan in response to the sharply weakening yen.

The company provides several payment options in China, including instalment plans and lower pricing for students. For years, however, it has refrained from discounting its flagship products in the country.

