Apple Watch detects deadly tumour, constant warning saves user's life in Maine

Apple's smartwatch may have saved another life, according to a new report. The Apple Watch identified a rare tumuor, which might have been deadly to the user in the United States. According to reports, Kim Durkee received indications from her Apple Watch two nights in a row that her heart was in atrial fibrillation in May. She initially felt the wearable was producing false readings, but then she received another alert, according to CBS News.

"The numbers rose a little too high for comfort the third night," Durkee added. "Then I said, you know what, go to the emergency department, and if they say it's nothing to worry about, chuck the watch," she continued. As it turned out, the source of the atrial fibrillation was an undiscovered, aggressive tumour.

"Doctors in Maine quickly determined that her heart was beating wildly for a simple and frightening cause. She had a myxoma, a rare, rapidly growing tumour that was shutting off the blood flow to her heart and would have eventually caused a stroke," according to the sreport.

Doctors rushed her to Massachusetts General Hospital because of the Apple Watch alerts, where they removed the dangerous tumour during a five-hour open heart surgery. According to the report, Durkee had no symptoms other than the atrial fibrillation detected by her Apple Watch. The four-centimeter, rapidly growing tumour was expected to have "almost certainly" killed her if it had not been discovered.

According to a March report, the Apple Watch saved the life of a dentist from Yamunanagar, Haryana, who purchased the wearable gadget as a birthday gift for his wife. On his wife's birthday, Nitesh Chopra, 33, purchased an Apple Watch Series 6. His electrocardiogram (ECG) on the Watch revealed arrhythmia signals, or abnormal heartbeats, twice. He went to a local hospital because he was worried. An angiography report later revealed severe obstruction, prompting specialists to urge stent placement.

