    Apple rolls out iOS 15.6 update with new features, here’s how you can install it

    The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are free to download, and the software is accessible over-the-air in the Settings app on all eligible devices. Follow these instructions to learn how to install the new iOS version on your Apple iPhone.

    Apple iPhone rolls out iOS 15 6 update with new features here is how to install it gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Apple has begun to push a fresh iOS upgrade to iPhone owners. The iOS 15.6 update for Apple iPhone was published a few days after the second release candidate version of the update was released. All eligible iPhone owners may now download the update. The iOS build includes a few new features and enhancements. The update offers the ability to resume, pause, reverse, and fast-forward a live sports event that is currently playing, as well as a fix for an issue that might lead the Settings app to suggest that device storage is full even when it is not.

    According to Apple, some of the update's capabilities may not be accessible in all locations or on all Apple devices. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are free to download, and the software is accessible over-the-air in the Settings app on all eligible devices. Follow these instructions to learn how to install the new iOS version on your Apple iPhone.

    Also Read | Apple Watch detects deadly tumour, constant warning saves user's life in Maine

    Here's how to install the new update

    • On your Apple iPhone, launch the Settings app.
    • Select General from the menu.
    • Select Software Update.
    • The new update will be visible on the following screen; hit download and install.

    Also Read | Apple releases first public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16; Know new features here

    Apple is preparing to release an iOS 16 public upgrade for Apple iPhone customers. At WWDC 2022, the firm introduced the next operating system for Apple iPhone customers. The latest Apple iPhone operating system includes several new features and security fixes. The revamped lock screen is one of the main iOS 16 innovations that has piqued everyone's interest. Apple iPhone owners may customise the lock screen with fonts, widgets, dynamic wallpaper, and more with iOS 16.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
