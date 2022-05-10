Apple's senior executive Ian Goodfellow quits after being asked to return to office

Apple's machine learning director, Ian Goodfellow, is quitting the business due to Apple's return-to-work policy. According to his LinkedIn page, Ian Goodfellow has worked at Apple since 2019.

Companies have established work-from-home procedures as Covid-19 has plagued the world in recent years. As a result of fewer Covid cases in various regions of the world, formerly shuttered offices have begun to reopen. The same may be said about Apple.

Ian informed his team colleagues through email. "I absolutely feel that more flexibility would have been the greatest policy for my staff," Goodfellow stated, according to Schiffer. Ian's decision to leave Apple was influenced by the company's hybrid work policy, which mandates workers to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, two days per week by May 2, and three days per week by May 23.

Apple employees wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook outlining the disadvantages of returning to work. Employees stated in an email to Cook, "Without the inclusion that flexibility offers, many of us feel compelled to choose between our families, our well-being, and the ability to perform our best work, or being a part of Apple. This is a decision that none of us take lightly, and one that many would want to avoid."

According to one Apple employee, Goodfellow's resignation comes ahead of a possible announcement that the business would boost the in-person work requirement to five days per week.

