Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse

    Apple is gearing up to open its first ever retail store in India and shared the first glimpse of the same. The store will be located at Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall. Check out.

    Apple first retail store in Mumbai to open soon Check out its FIRST glimpse gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Apple has formally announced that it will establish Apple BKC, its first retail location, in India. Long-term discussions about Apple establishing its own shop location in India have now materialised. Apple revealed the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

    The Apple BKC store is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai. The artwork combines many Apple services and goods that will be accessible to guests with colourful renditions of the decals. The advertising for the shop includes a cheerful "Hello Mumbai" to onlookers as well as the traditional Apple salutation.

    Apple fans can obtain the new Apple BKC wallpaper and listen to a new playlist on Apple Music to commemorate the inauguration of the company's first shop in India.

    Also Read | iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    A second shop location for Apple is allegedly planned for New Delhi after the BKC location opens to the public in April. The New Delhi retail store is expected to be located at the popular Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and we might hear more about it as soon as next month. Reports also suggest that the New Delhi store will be over 10,000 square feet.

    Apple recently declared that it had achieved yet another all-time high in terms of sales in the Indian market. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We feel very good about how we performed. We set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year."

    In the fourth quarter of 2022, which included the Christmas season, Apple sold 2 million iPhones in India, representing an increase in sales of 18% (quarter over quarter).In India, the market proportion of iPhones increased by 11% to 5.5% in 2022. 

    Also Read | Ahead of WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook hypes AR/VR headset's potential

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out anr

    Air India revamps inflight menu for international flights; Check them out

    pro-wrestling WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here is what Vince McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal-ayh

    WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here's what McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal

    Is Apple laying off employees from its retail team Here is what we know so far gcw

    Is Apple laying off employees from its retail team? Here's what we know so far

    Twitter logo changed from iconic blue bird to doge meme details here gcw

    Twitter logo changed from iconic blue bird to doge meme

    Their propaganda isnt even interesting Elon Musk targets NYT after they lose verified badge gcw

    'Their propaganda isn't even interesting': Elon Musk targets NYT after they lose verified badge

    Recent Stories

    Donald Trump's legal woes likely to go beyond 2024 presidential elections: Indian-American attorney AJR

    Donald Trump's legal woes likely to go beyond 2024 presidential elections: Indian-American attorney

    AAP ke corrupt chor, machaye shor': BJP targets Kejriwal govt, launches new poster attack AJR

    'AAP ke corrupt chor, machaye shor': BJP targets Kejriwal govt, launches new poster attack

    Fans to witness NTR Jr alongside Hrithik Roshan in much-awaited War 2; know details vma

    NTR Jr alongside Hrithik Roshan in much-awaited 'War 2'? Know details

    UP Board Result 2023 Class 12 10 results will not be declared on April 5 Check the tentative dates gcw

    UP Board Result 2023 will not be declared on April 5; Check the tentative date

    China pricks India again; Indian journalists told to leave Beijing

    China pricks India again; Indian journalists told to leave Beijing

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon