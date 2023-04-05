Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse

Apple is gearing up to open its first ever retail store in India and shared the first glimpse of the same. The store will be located at Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall. Check out.

Apple has formally announced that it will establish Apple BKC, its first retail location, in India. Long-term discussions about Apple establishing its own shop location in India have now materialised. Apple revealed the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

The Apple BKC store is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai. The artwork combines many Apple services and goods that will be accessible to guests with colourful renditions of the decals. The advertising for the shop includes a cheerful "Hello Mumbai" to onlookers as well as the traditional Apple salutation.

Apple fans can obtain the new Apple BKC wallpaper and listen to a new playlist on Apple Music to commemorate the inauguration of the company's first shop in India.

A second shop location for Apple is allegedly planned for New Delhi after the BKC location opens to the public in April. The New Delhi retail store is expected to be located at the popular Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and we might hear more about it as soon as next month. Reports also suggest that the New Delhi store will be over 10,000 square feet.

Apple recently declared that it had achieved yet another all-time high in terms of sales in the Indian market. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We feel very good about how we performed. We set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year."

In the fourth quarter of 2022, which included the Christmas season, Apple sold 2 million iPhones in India, representing an increase in sales of 18% (quarter over quarter).In India, the market proportion of iPhones increased by 11% to 5.5% in 2022.

