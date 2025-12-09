The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation will hold its second Business Expo in Vijayawada from January 12-15, 2025. The event aims to bring together industries, government departments, and young entrepreneurs to highlight opportunities in AP.

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) will organise Business Expo-2025 in Vijayawada from January 12 to 15, bringing together industries, government departments and young entrepreneurs on one platform. The event aims to highlight opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and provide guidance to those looking to enter business.

Expo Highlights and Seminars

AP Chamber of Commerce President Potluri Bhaskar Rao told ANI that the expo will be the second edition of the AP Chambers Business Expo at the SS Convention in Vijayawada. He said AP Chambers improved the format after last year's edition. Rao explained that the expo goes beyond product displays and brings different subjects together in one space.

He said the event will host six sector-based seminars on manufacturing, including MSMEs, tourism and hospitality, emerging sunrise sectors in Andhra Pradesh, agriculture and food processing, ports and logistics, and women's entrepreneurship. He said each session will include ministers, bureaucrats and experts from across the country.

Increased Participation and Government Collaboration

Rao said cultural programmes will take place in the evenings to increase participation. "Last time, it was 30,000 footfall. This time we are trying to see that around 40,000 at least will be reached," he said.

According to him, the larger purpose is to promote Andhra Pradesh's opportunities. He said the state's industrial environment is positive under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He added that the expo is being held in collaboration with the state government, and unlike last year, five to six government departments will also set up pavilions. He listed AP MSME, food processing, AP TDC tourism, pollution department and AP IIC among those preparing to showcase policies and investment avenues.

Opportunities for Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Rao said the expo will also offer companies a chance to launch new products. He said four to five firms have already requested slots. Space will also be available for startups to present their ideas.

He said the expo will be helpful for entrepreneurs in and around Vijayawada, as well as postgraduate and MBA students seeking to understand business models. He added that the event aligns with the Chief Minister's idea of "one entrepreneur for one family."

Rao said nearly 50 stalls have been booked by food processing companies, offering ideas women can adopt easily. Handloom and handicraft stalls will also be part of the exhibition. He said the expo will help visitors learn about opportunities and consider how to start a business.

(ANI)