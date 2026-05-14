Anduril Industries announced a massive USD 5 billion Series H funding round, pushing its valuation to USD 61 billion. The defence tech firm also reported doubling its revenue to USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and nearly doubling its workforce.

Anduril Industries announced its Series H funding round, a USD 5 billion raise, bringing the defence technology company's valuation to USD 61 billion. The funding round saw leadership from Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz as the firm entered its ninth year of operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rapid Growth and Key Milestones

Writing in a blog post, Brian Schimpf, Co-Founder and CEO of Anduril Industries on Wednesday, noted that the company, founded in 2017, saw its business scale change meaningfully over the last year. He mentioned that the company more than doubled its revenue to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and nearly doubled its total workforce.

"At the same time, the scale of the business has changed meaningfully. Over the past year, we more than doubled revenue (reaching $2.2B in 2025), nearly doubled our workforce, won and delivered on our first international program of record to the Royal Australian Navy, and demonstrated autonomous flight on an Air Force unmanned combat aircraft program, among many other milestones. We transitioned more than double the number of developmental systems into production at scale than we had previously," Schimpf wrote in a letter to the investors in January 2026.

Advancements in Unmanned Systems

The firm currently operates across several technological verticals, including unmanned platforms and missile technology. The company tested various form factors of its Barracuda family of systems as it optimized them for mass production. In October 2025, the firm flew its Fury platform for the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft.

"We increasingly are considered the go-to partner for the government's development of unmanned platforms. We flew Fury for the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft in October 2025, and have seen wins for our undersea and small drones programs across the US and internationally. We've continued apace in our testing of various form factors of missile technology, including our Barracuda family of systems, as we optimize them for mass production," Schimpf noted.

Software and Command Systems

Regarding software and sensors, the company shipped command-and-control technologies through the Army's Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) program. It also secured wins for the Army's Integrated Battle Command System - Maneuver (IBCS-M). The company's battle management system, Lattice, continued to set standards in air defense and counter-drone capabilities.

Focus on High-Rate Production

The company focused on its Arsenal-1 factory to achieve high-rate production in the upcoming year. This initiative aligned with recent executive orders that encouraged the deployment of capital toward production capacity rather than share buybacks.

"As we look to the coming year, we remain focused on delivering the arsenal that keeps the United States and its allies out of the fight by preparing for it. We will look forward to your collective support and participation: for our sake, but for the sake of the nation as well," Schimpf added in the letter. (ANI)