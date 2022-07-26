Amazon's 'Mega Electronics Days' begin today; know everything about exciting offers here

Buyers can get up to 10 per cent instant discount using the credit card of Bank of Baroda, debit, and credit card of Citi bank.

Amazon.in announces a list of exciting deals and offers on electronics, including laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, gaming accessories, printers, speakers, soundbars and many more from many famous brands Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Sennheiser, Apple, Bose, Dell, GoPro and more on 'Mega Electronics Days'. The 'Mega Electronics Days' will be live till July 29, 2022.

Also, buyers can get upto 10 per cent instant discount using the credit card of Bank of Baroda, debit and credit card of Citi bank and also get an extra Rs 100 cashback on all UPI payments.

1) Apple iPad Air

With Apple's new iPad Air with M1 processor, Immerse yourself in whatever you're reading, watching, or creating with the Apple iPad Air's 27.69-centimetre (10.9) Liquid Retina display includes advanced technologies such as True Tone, P3 wide colour, and an anti-reflective coating. With its all-day battery life, its groundbreaking Apple M1 chip allows you to work on multiple apps simultaneously, create wherever you go, and play high-quality games. It costs Rs 66,999.

2) Brother T525W All-In-One Printer

Brother T525W All-In-One Printer with a maximum print speed of 30/12 ppm costs Rs 14,999. Brother printers accelerate your workflows, allowing you to accomplish more in less time. You can confidently create powerful business materials that will make the right impression, from professional reports to outstanding brochures. The transparent cover on Brother's Refill Tank System allows easy front access to the embedded ink tank. The user-friendly design is intended to reduce the possibility of mess and leakage.

3) Fire-Boltt Ring 3

Upgrade to a brighter future with the newly released Fire-Boltt Ring 3. You can use the built-in speaker and microphone to make and receive calls directly from your watch. The dial pad, recent call access, and contact syncing features of this smartwatch are all included. It boasts a high resolution of 240*286 pixels, a 1.8" TFT LCD Full Touch Display with a 2D High Hardness Glass for further protection, and a Rotating Button for simple operation. You only need to charge the watch for 90 minutes to get three days of excellent battery life. It costs Rs 3,499.

4) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with speeds ranging from 3.0 GHz (Base) to 4.1 GHz (Max), ensuring a smooth experience. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home with a lifetime licence and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. It has a 512 GB SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM that can be upgraded to 12GB. This is available for Rs 36,990.

5) Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

This gamepad features 2.4GHz wireless technology and a range of up to 10 metres, making it an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy their favourite games without the hassle of cables and wires. The gamepad's built-in lithium-ion battery can provide up to 2 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge for up to 30 minutes. Its built-in dual-intensity motor provides a realistic gaming experience. It costs Rs 1,299.

6) Sennheiser CX Plus TWS SE Headphones

Sennheiser's new ANC CX Plus True Wireless special edition Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Headphone delivers superior sound without sacrificing quality. It is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer and supports a variety of Bluetooth codecs (AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, SBC). It has a long battery life of up to 24 hours of music playtime and on-the-go charging with the included high-quality case. The ergonomic design provides optimal comfort and a secure fit with four ear adapter sizes for excellent Active Noise Cancellation. It costs Rs 7,990.

