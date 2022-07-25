777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week

The list of South films available to stream on OTT platforms this week from the comfort of your home is provided below.

For movie lovers, July is the month. However, the month witnessed a huge number of OTT movie releases. Well, OTT platforms have taken care of everything for you if you missed viewing them on the big screen. Vikram was one among the most popular OTT releases in July. The movie, which was released in June and is still having huge success online, stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, by R Madhavan, is another major release.



Vikram

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8. It's a masterpiece! This is one movie you cannot miss to watch. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram is also available to watch in Hindi.

777 Charlie

On July 29, 777, Charlie, a Kannada film starring Rakshit Shetty, will make its television debut on Voot Select. Your hearts will laugh, cry, and be changed forever by this film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 26, following a successful theatrical run. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, stars R Madhavan as the title character. Get a box of Kleenex ready because this biopic is going to be emotional and motivational.

Veetla Vishesham

Zee5 is now airing Veetla Vishesham, the Tamil version of the Badhaai Ho phenomenon. This adaptation, which features Sathyaraj, Urvashi, RJ Balaji, and Aparna in the key roles, speaks louder than the original. Also Read: Mumbai police arrests man who allegedly threatened Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

