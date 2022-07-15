Amazon Prime Day 2022: Know about various deals on smartphones, accessories and others

Amazon offers up to 75 per cent discount on electronics and accessories such as cameras, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, printers, tablets, gaming accessories, speakers, soundbars, and more.

Amazon's Prime Day sale is set to host in India. The sale will begin at 12:00 am on Saturday, July 23, and end the following day, July 24.

Amazon will provide numerous deals in various categories such as Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials, and more.

If you wish to buy a new phone, users can take advantage of deals such as 40 per cent off on Smartphones and Accessories through this sale.

If you wish to buy the OnePlus 9 Pro, you can save up to Rs 15,000 by purchasing the OnePlus 9 Series 5G. As part of the deal, the OnePlus 10R will be available for Rs 34,999. Discounts will also be available on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 2.

If you wish to buy an iPhone, you can save up to Rs 20,000 on Apple iPhones, including deals on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Prime Day will also include deals up to 40 per cent off Xiaomi smartphones. Users can take advantage of discounts on phones such as the Redmi 9 Series, the Redmi Note 10 Series, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and others as part of the promotion. Amazon will also have discounts on Tecno smartphones by up to 30 per cent.

If you want to buy a new Samsung phone, Prime Day will have a variety of deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the M series range, including up to 30 per cent off top-rated smartphones.

Users can get up to Rs 10,000 off on iQOO smartphones, up to Rs 6000 off on Realme phones, and various offers on Oppo devices.

Additionally, the company offers up to 75 per cent discount on electronics and accessories such as cameras, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, printers, tablets, gaming accessories, speakers, soundbars, and more.

If you are not a Prime member, you can join for Rs 1,499 per year or Rs 179 per month at amazon.in/Prime and enjoy Prime benefits including free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Furthermore, users between the ages of 18 and 24 can take advantage of the Youth Offer and save 50 per cent off their Prime membership by verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.



