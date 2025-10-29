Amazon India is expected to lay off between 800 and 1,000 employees as part of a massive global restructuring effort impacting nearly 30,000 corporate roles.

Amazon India is expected to let go of between 800 and 1,000 employees as part of the company's massive global restructuring effort, which will impact nearly 30,000 corporate roles worldwide this week, according to people familiar with the matter. While India remains one of Amazon's key markets, insiders said the local workforce could face a "limited but noticeable" impact. The company hasn't officially confirmed the exact number of layoffs yet.

This marks Amazon's biggest round of job cuts since 2022, when about 27,000 roles were eliminated after a pandemic-fueled hiring spree. The latest move is part of CEO Andy Jassy's cost-optimisation drive to streamline operations and flatten management layers across the organisation.

What's Behind the Job Cuts

Globally, the layoffs will affect several divisions, including Human Resources (People Experience and Technology or PXT), Operations, Devices, Services, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Managers in these departments were reportedly briefed earlier this week and have started informing affected employees.

In a company-wide note, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, said the decision was part of an effort to make Amazon "leaner, faster, and more focused" on customers.

"We're convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business," Galetti wrote.

She added that those impacted will receive transition support, severance pay, health insurance, and up to 90 days to find internal roles within Amazon.

Galetti acknowledged that the decision was tough but necessary, given how quickly the business landscape, particularly with AI's growing influence, is evolving.

India Remains a Core Market

Despite the job cuts, Amazon reiterated its long-term commitment to India, calling it one of its "most promising growth markets." Earlier this year, the company announced a Rs 2,000-crore investment to expand its logistics and fulfilment network, aiming for faster, more reliable deliveries.

Amazon is also scaling up its quick-commerce vertical, Amazon Now, to compete in India's rapidly growing express delivery space.

In FY25, the company managed to tighten expenses and reduce losses. Revenue from operations at Amazon Seller Services rose 19% to Rs 30,139 crore, while Amazon Transport Services grew 8% to Rs 5,284 crore.

Reflecting a Larger Tech Industry Trend

Amazon's layoffs are part of a wider trend in the global tech industry, which has seen over 200 companies slash nearly 98,000 jobs so far this year. Many firms are shifting toward AI-driven efficiency, automating operations, and restructuring teams to stay competitive and profitable.

