Best budget cars under Rs 5 lakhs and their mileage

The starting ex-showroom price of Tata Tiago is just Rs 4.99 lakh. It goes up to 19 km per liter of petrol.
The Tata Tiago has a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that produces 84.8 bhp of power.
The Renault Kwid ex-showroom price starts from Rs 4.70 lakh. It is available in two colors.
The Kwid has a 0.8-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 53 bhp of power. Its mileage is up to 22 km.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in 6 variants. Its ex-showroom price starts from ₹4.26 lakh.
The S-Presso has a 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 66 bhp of power. Its mileage is 24.12 km/liter.
The starting ex-showroom price of Maruti's entry-level model Alto K10 is Rs 4.23 lakh. It comes with 6 airbags.
The Maruti Alto petrol MT model gives a mileage of 24.39 km/liter.
