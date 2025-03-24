user
Cryptocurrency market update (March 24): Bitcoin jumps, SPX gains 19%, Tron slides

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

The global cryptocurrency market on Monday (March 24) continued its upward momentum with Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing the $86,000 mark. Other major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), also saw positive movement, contributing to a 2.47 percent rise in the global crypto market cap, which stood at $2.83 trillion. However, market sentiment remained cautious, with the Market Fear & Greed Index registering 31 (Fear), as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin and Altcoin performance

Bitcoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.24 percent, reaching $86,821.98. On Indian exchanges, BTC was priced at approximately Rs 74.60 lakh. Ethereum (ETH) also registered an upward trend, rising 1.41 percent to trade at $2,031.35, with its Indian price standing at Rs 1.74 lakh.

Among meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 4.31 percent in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1753 (Rs 15.04 in India). Litecoin (LTC) rose by 1.07 percent, reaching $92.49 (Rs 7,946.45). Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.84 percent at $2.45 (Rs 210.78 in India), while Solana (SOL) saw a 6.59 percent jump, trading at $138.56 (Rs 11,392.82).

Top crypto gainers and losers:

Among the biggest gainers, SPX6900 (SPX) led the pack with an 18.75 percent surge to $0.6086. Other notable gainers included Four (FORM) at $1.94 (up 10.43 percent), Sonic (S) at $0.5673 (up 9.95 percent), Avalanche (AVAX) at $21.41 (up 9.14 percent), and Official Trump (TRUMP) at $11.82 (up 8.54 percent).

On the losing side, Tron (TRX) recorded the steepest decline, dropping 4.78 percent to $0.2274. Pi (PI) fell by 4.22 percent to $0.9684, Story (IP) declined 3.51 percent to $5.61, OKB (OKB) dropped 2.54 percent to $50.21, and Movement (MOVE) slipped 1.58 percent to $0.4211.

