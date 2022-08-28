Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    As India prepares to commission Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, Asianet News Network has an in-depth conversation with Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of the Cochin Shipyard Limited, as part of its special series named 'Samvad'. The CSL MD shared valuable insights about the construction of the IAC Vikrant and the evolution of India's shipbuilding prowess.

    Aug 28, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    There is a major thrust on indigenisation and 'aatmanirbharta' when it comes to construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant is concerned, Cochin Shipyard Limited Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair said while taking part in Asianet News Network's special series named 'Samvad'.

    Talking about the level of indigenisation as far as equipment and systems are concerned, the CSL MD told Asianet News Network's Abhilash G Nair: "Today we have coined the term 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliant) -- which was always there -- the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' cuts very strongly with us. We can say, with confidence, that this vessel -- from a value point of view -- is 76 per cent 'aatmanirbhar'. And the confidence going forward is that this figure can rise further." 

    Also Read: Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    "The Aviation Flight Complex (AFC) will have planes that are still not Indian. The Indian planes will also fly from this. Light Combat Aircraft will fly from this. There are gas turbines with foreign components that have been implemented in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. So when I talk of 'Aatmanirbhar', it gives me pride as Cochin Shipyard. But it gives me even more pride talking as an Indian," he said.

    "Just look at the companies that are involved. Bharat Electronics Limited, BHEL, Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Tubro, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Pneumatics, Steel Authority of India Limited, the DRDO labs and about 100-odd Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are directly on this (IAC Vikrant). So there is a lot of Indian flavour that has come into it." 

    Watch the full episode of Asianet News Samvad below:

    Also Read: Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Also Read: Rafale-M Vs F/A-18: Foreign fighter jets to be on aircraft carrier Vikrant as 'interim arrangements'

