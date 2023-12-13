Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Air India's new uniforms: Designed by Manish Malhotra, draws East-meets-West appeal (WATCH)

    The new uniforms, introduced in a phased manner, are set to debut with the arrival of Air India's first Airbus A350. Designed to provide flexibility, the attire captures the essence of India's diverse culture. The collaboration also includes specially curated footwear and accessories

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    Air India showcased the much-anticipated uniforms designed by renowned fashion icon Manish Malhotra. The unveiling, held on December 12, introduced chic and culturally rich attire for both cabin crew and pilots. For the female cabin crew, the highlight is the ombre sarees with a contemporary twist, featuring intricate jharokha patterns and the Vista (new Air India logo icon). Complemented by blouses and blazers, these ready-to-wear sarees offer a neo-traditional look. To enhance flexibility, the airline allows the sarees to be optionally paired with comfortable pants, providing a unique East-meets-West appeal.

    Senior female cabin crew members will don aubergine-to-burgundy ombre sarees, while their junior counterparts will wear vibrant red-to-purple sarees. The cockpit crew's attire stands out with classic black double-breasted suits adorned with Vista-inspired prints.

    The rollout of these new uniforms will occur gradually over the next few months, coinciding with the debut of Air India's first Airbus A350.

    Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra expressed his vision, stating, “I aimed to create uniforms that capture the essence of India's diverse culture and traditions while embodying a modern and sophisticated look.”

    The uniforms also include specially curated footwear – dual-tone block heels for women and comfortable black brogues for male cabin crew. Additional accessories such as pearl earrings and sling bags for the female cabin crew complete the ensemble.

    Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, expressed confidence in the designer's creations. "Manish Malhotra's innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India's future narrative," he said. The designer has also crafted uniforms for the airline's ground staff, engineers, and security personnel, yet to be revealed.

    This collaboration marks a significant step in Air India's pursuit of setting new benchmarks in global aviation, marrying tradition and modernity in its iconic crew uniforms.

