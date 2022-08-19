Adani Total Gas slash CNG, PNG prices; check revised rates here

Adani Total Gas Ltd has reversed previous price increases, lowering domestic PNG prices by up to Rs 3.20 per SCM and CNG prices by up to Rs 4.7 per kg.

Adani Total Gas Ltd (AGTL) has announced a price reduction for compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in 19 of its service areas. The Adani Group company, in its statement on August 18, said that the price cut comes after the government increased domestic gas allocation and lowered the unified base price.

The Oil Ministry amended a previous order to increase the allocation of domestically produced gas to city gas operators.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has reversed previous price increases and reduced the price of domestic PNG by up to Rs 3.20 per SCM and CNG by up to Rs 4.7 per kg. The reduction in gas prices took effect on August 17, 2022, across ATGL's 19 geographical areas, resulting in significant savings for the lakhs of customers they serve.

The company, in its statement, said, "While market-linked imported RLNG has seen volatile and significantly higher international prices, ATGL has been calibrating the pass-through of RLNG or UBP price increases to protect consumer interests. The recent intervention by the Government of India has aided the CGD industry in lowering end users' CNG and home PNG prices."

Adani Total Gas and other city gas distribution companies approached the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for assistance as they faced supply constraints and expanded their network. Later, the government revised the guidelines for domestic gas allocation.

