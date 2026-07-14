Adani Group has entered India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands at rank #8, making it the country's third-most valuable conglomerate, according to the Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026. Adani Power was named India's most valuable energy brand.

The Adani Group has entered India's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands and is the country's third-most valuable conglomerate, according to the Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026. The report also ranked Adani Power as India's most valuable energy brand.

Fastest Entry into Top 10

According to the report, the Adani Group climbed to Rank #8 from #13 last year, becoming the fastest company to enter India's Top 10 most valuable brands in just three years. Brand Finance valued the Adani Group at USD 8.48 billion (net of approximately USD 500 million relating to Adani Wilmar and associated consumer-facing brands), up from USD 6.46 billion a year ago. The 31.3 per cent increase is the highest among India's Top 20 brands, making the Adani Group the country's third-most valuable conglomerate.

The report said the Group has also recorded the steepest three-year climb among India's Top 25 most valuable brands, moving up 15 positions during the period. Over the past year alone, the Group added USD 2.02 billion in brand value, which is more than its entire valuation in 2022.

Group Companies Shine in Rankings

Among the Group's companies, Adani Power emerged as India's most valuable energy brand, with its brand value rising 152 per cent to USD 1.8 billion. The report also said Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are among India's Top Five energy brands, while Adani Total Gas has also strengthened the Group's presence in the rankings.

'Deeply Embedded in India's Growth Story'

Commenting on the rankings, Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Brand Finance, said: "The Adani Group's entry into India's top 10 most valuable brands reflects the strength of a business that has become deeply embedded in India's growth story. Through its expanding presence across infrastructure, logistics and energy, the Group has built a powerful portfolio of brands supporting some of the country's most important economic priorities."

Significant Rise in Brand Strength

The report also highlighted the Adani Group's improving Brand Strength Index (BSI). Its BSI score increased by 3.6 points to 84, helping the Group move up eight places to Rank #18. Among India's Top 20 companies, the Adani Group recorded the fastest improvement in brand strength, placing it alongside some of India's leading consumer and retail brands.

Methodology and Market Landscape

Brand Finance said the rankings are based on its global methodology, which combines consumer perception, brand impact and forecast revenues to assess long-term brand value.

The Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026 valued India's 100 leading brands at a record USD 252.8 billion, supported by continued investment in digital transformation, manufacturing, infrastructure and innovation. Within this landscape, the Adani Group emerged as one of the year's strongest performers, driven by continued expansion across infrastructure, energy and logistics. (ANI)