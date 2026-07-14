India and Russia are boosting textile cooperation, planning joint manufacturing using Russian wool processed in India. The collaboration aims to diversify trade beyond energy, with a bilateral trade target of $100 billion by 2030.

India and Russia are looking to expand cooperation in the textile sector, with plans for joint manufacturing, greater market access and the use of Russian wool in Indian production, as both countries seek to diversify trade amid global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty.

A Joint Venture in Wool Processing

The push comes as a Russian government and business delegation is in New Delhi for Bharat Tex, where discussions have centred on building long-term value chains beyond the traditional energy and commodities trade. At the heart of the proposed collaboration is a project that will use fine wool sourced from Russia's Kalmykia region and process it into fabric in India. The products will cater to both mass-market and premium segments, with an eye on exports beyond the two countries.

"We are already working on the implementation of our first joint textile projects," Zlata Antusheva, Lead of the GR and Finance Sector at the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in India, told ANI. Russian luxury apparel company Aurus Cashmere has also entered into a collaboration with Indian firm Bansal as part of the initiative.

"The wool produced in Russia's Kalmykia region, known for its high quality, will be used for joint production of fabric in India with our Indian partner, Bansal. There will be two product lines--one for everyday use, including uniforms, and another premium cashmere range developed jointly with Indian partners," she said. Representatives of Aurus Cashmere said the project is intended to go beyond bilateral trade. "We will use Russian wool produced in the Kalmykia region to manufacture fabric in India. We have already reached an agreement with the Indian company Bansal for joint production. We see this not merely as an India-Russia project but as a platform for international cooperation and exports to global markets," a company representative said.

Diversifying Bilateral Trade

India and Russia have set an ambitious bilateral trade target of $100 billion to be achieved by 2030. Both sides are banking on textiles to achieve this target.

"Our bilateral trade has reached around USD 70 billion, and our leaders have set a target of USD 100 billion. To achieve that, we need to diversify the trade basket. Textiles is one of the sectors that can contribute significantly," Antusheva said. The Russian delegation, led by representatives from the Kalmykia region, is also holding discussions with several Indian states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, while visiting textile manufacturing facilities.

Two-Way Trade and Manufacturing

Officials said the collaboration will work in both directions. Alongside the use of Russian wool in Indian manufacturing, finished garments produced in India are expected to be exported to the Russian market. "We are also looking to export textiles from India to Russia. That is exactly why we are undertaking this project. Indian manufacturing capabilities combined with Russian raw materials can create competitive products for different consumer segments," Antusheva said.

Future Showcase and Strategic Goals

The partnership is expected to be formally showcased during the first INNOPROM India 2026 to be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 11 with the support of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

For both countries, the initiative reflects a broader effort to move the India-Russia economic relationship beyond hydrocarbons and defence by building manufacturing partnerships that can also serve third-country markets. (ANI)