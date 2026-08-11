US lawyer Jim Walden described the court's dismissal of charges against Gautam Adani as 'par for the course,' a necessary recognition of the limits of American legal authority, stressing the court was obligated to comply with the DOJ's motion.

Lawyer Calls Dismissal 'Par for the Course' Speaking with ANI, Walden emphasised that the court's compliance with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) motion to drop the indictment aligns with constitutional principles and the separation of powers. He noted that the original prosecution represented an overreach of extraterritorial regulation and that policy shifts under changing political administrations are a natural part of a healthy democracy.Walden underscored that the court was obligated to comply with the DOJ's request to drop the charges. "The court was obligated to comply with the request. I don't think it was extraordinary at all; it was par for the course. I know that there has been a lot of controversy around the dismissal motion, but I just want to emphasise that we are a country of laws and it was very clear that this prosecution was at the outer fringes of the US trying to regulate conduct abroad. A democracy like the United States must recognise the limitations of its power. I think that the DOJ application was appropriate and the court was obligated to follow separation of powers and let the federal government do its job as it saw fit," he said.Addressing controversy surrounding the dismissal, Walden stressed that democratic institutions must respect international jurisdictional boundaries, stating that the prosecution had reached the "outer fringes of the US trying to regulate conduct abroad."Commenting on the broader legal impact, Walden highlighted that shifts in prosecutorial priorities reflect changing presidential administrations. He framed this flexibility as standard practice, asserting that variations in how different administrations view their role remain "a natural part of American voters choosing different administrations" and essential to a functioning democracy. "I think it stands for the proposition that the federal government should limit its power. When the next administration comes in, who knows if it'll be a Democrat or Republican... I just want to emphasise that that is a natural part of American voters choosing different administrations and there has always going to be a difference in the way administrations see their role and that is part of a healthy functioning democracy," he said. US Court Ends High-Profile Case Meanwhile, the US federal court's dismissal of criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani has ended the high-profile case against them, bringing major legal relief to the group.US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York dismissed the charges after the US Department of Justice asked the court to dismiss them with prejudice. This means the same criminal charges cannot be filed again. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa described the order as "highly significant" for the Adani Group, particularly because the 2024 indictment had generated considerable negative publicity.The case began with a November 2024 indictment in which US prosecutors accused Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and others of allegedly participating in a scheme to allegedly bribe Indian government officials in connection with solar power contracts. The accused denied the allegations. The US Justice Department's decision to seek dismissal marked a major shift in the prosecution. In May, the DOJ said it had reviewed the case and, exercising its prosecutorial discretion, decided not to devote further resources to the criminal charges.The court initially sought more details from the government before deciding whether to approve the dismissal. Judge Garaufis questioned the DOJ's earlier explanation and directed it to provide additional justification. Gautam Adani Welcomes Decision Reacting to the development, Gautam Adani said in a social media post, "I welcome the US court's decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process."The criminal case dismissal is separate from civil proceedings involving Adani and Sagar Adani before the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The two had earlier agreed to pay civil penalties in that matter without admitting the allegations. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) US-based lawyer Jim Walden on Tuesday described the US court's dismissal of criminal charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani as "par for the course" and a necessary recognition of the limits of American legal authority.Speaking with ANI, Walden emphasised that the court's compliance with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) motion to drop the indictment aligns with constitutional principles and the separation of powers. He noted that the original prosecution represented an overreach of extraterritorial regulation and that policy shifts under changing political administrations are a natural part of a healthy democracy.Walden underscored that the court was obligated to comply with the DOJ's request to drop the charges. "The court was obligated to comply with the request. I don't think it was extraordinary at all; it was par for the course. I know that there has been a lot of controversy around the dismissal motion, but I just want to emphasise that we are a country of laws and it was very clear that this prosecution was at the outer fringes of the US trying to regulate conduct abroad. A democracy like the United States must recognise the limitations of its power. I think that the DOJ application was appropriate and the court was obligated to follow separation of powers and let the federal government do its job as it saw fit," he said.Addressing controversy surrounding the dismissal, Walden stressed that democratic institutions must respect international jurisdictional boundaries, stating that the prosecution had reached the "outer fringes of the US trying to regulate conduct abroad."Commenting on the broader legal impact, Walden highlighted that shifts in prosecutorial priorities reflect changing presidential administrations. He framed this flexibility as standard practice, asserting that variations in how different administrations view their role remain "a natural part of American voters choosing different administrations" and essential to a functioning democracy. "I think it stands for the proposition that the federal government should limit its power. When the next administration comes in, who knows if it'll be a Democrat or Republican... I just want to emphasise that that is a natural part of American voters choosing different administrations and there has always going to be a difference in the way administrations see their role and that is part of a healthy functioning democracy," he said.Meanwhile, the US federal court's dismissal of criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani has ended the high-profile case against them, bringing major legal relief to the group.US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York dismissed the charges after the US Department of Justice asked the court to dismiss them with prejudice. This means the same criminal charges cannot be filed again. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa described the order as "highly significant" for the Adani Group, particularly because the 2024 indictment had generated considerable negative publicity.The case began with a November 2024 indictment in which US prosecutors accused Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and others of allegedly participating in a scheme to allegedly bribe Indian government officials in connection with solar power contracts. The accused denied the allegations. The US Justice Department's decision to seek dismissal marked a major shift in the prosecution. In May, the DOJ said it had reviewed the case and, exercising its prosecutorial discretion, decided not to devote further resources to the criminal charges.The court initially sought more details from the government before deciding whether to approve the dismissal. Judge Garaufis questioned the DOJ's earlier explanation and directed it to provide additional justification.Reacting to the development, Gautam Adani said in a social media post, "I welcome the US court's decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process."The criminal case dismissal is separate from civil proceedings involving Adani and Sagar Adani before the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The two had earlier agreed to pay civil penalties in that matter without admitting the allegations. (ANI)