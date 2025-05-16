The termination means DragonPass customers will no longer have access to airport lounges at any of the seven Adani-managed airports across India.

In a surprising move, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has terminated its partnership with DragonPass, a China-headquartered global provider of airport lounge and travel-related services, with immediate effect.

The termination means DragonPass customers will no longer have access to airport lounges at any of the seven Adani-managed airports across India. These include major aviation hubs such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings confirmed the development, stating, “Our association with DragonPass, which provided access to airport lounges, has been terminated with immediate effect. DragonPass customers will no longer have access to lounges at Adani-managed airports. This change will have no impact on the airport lounge and travel experience for other customers.”

No official reason has been cited for the sudden termination of the agreement. The decision, however, comes just a week after Adani Digital Labs (ADL) — the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group — had announced a new collaboration with DragonPass on May 8. That partnership had been framed as a strategic step to enhance customer experience, introduce digital-first conveniences, and boost cashless transactions at Adani-operated airports.

DragonPass, founded in Guangzhou, China, is a prominent player in the global travel services market. The company provides digital access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide and offers a suite of services including airport dining benefits, limousine bookings, and meet-and-greet facilities. Its sudden exit from Adani’s lounge access program has raised eyebrows, particularly in the backdrop of recent geopolitical sensitivities surrounding Chinese firms operating in India.

The Adani Group took over the management of the seven airports under public-private partnership agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Since then, it has actively pursued airport modernisation and elevated passenger experience through various tech-driven initiatives.

Despite the cancellation of the DragonPass partnership, Adani Airport Holdings has assured that the airport lounge and travel experience for all other customers remains unaffected. Lounge access through other partners and programs is expected to continue as usual.