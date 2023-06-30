Aadhaar-PAN linking: Today is the last date to link documents; here's a step-by-step guide to do it

PAN is a unique number issued to individuals and businesses for tax purposes. However, all Indian residents need to have a unique 12-digit Aadhaar number. The income tax (I-T) department has made linking PAN and Aadhaar cards mandatory to ease financial transactions.

The deadline for linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar is today, July 30, 2023. The Income Tax Department has strongly reminded people to finish the PAN Aadhaar linkage procedure by June 30, 2023, therefore those who have not yet done so need to move soon. The PAN card would become inactive if it is not linked to Aadhaar. People who have not yet connected their PAN and Aadhaar can do so by paying a fine of Rs 1000.

The department allows people to update their Aadhaar and PAN cards online or by going to authorised service providers for Aadhaar and PAN in order to correct any discrepancies. Here is a step-by-step guide from the Income Tax website on how to link PAN and Aadhaar:

Access the website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.. Go to the Profile Section on the Dashboard and select "Link Aadhar to PAN."

PAN and Aadhaar numbers should be entered.

Login with user ID, password and date of birth.

Verify PAN card details and Aadhar number

Click on 'Link' button.

A pop-up message will appear saying that PAN and Aadhaar has been linked.

The Income Tax Department allows individuals to correct any mismatch by updating their Aadhaar and PAN cards through an online process. If you fail to link your PAN with Aadhaar by the deadline, your PAN card will become inactive. This implies that you will not be able to use, use, or quote your PAN for any transactions, and you will be responsible for any penalties imposed by the Act as a result of your failure to do so.

Working professionals who violate the law may suffer repercussions since they may be deemed PAN card non-holders. This may make it more difficult for them to complete crucial activities including submitting tax returns, withholding taxes at the standard rate, and concluding open cases.