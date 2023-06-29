Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato now allows users to order food from multiple restaurants

    Zomato’s users can now build carts from up to four restaurants and eventually order from the eatery of their choice. Further, after checking out one cart, users can come back and complete orders from the remaining carts as well.
     

    Zomato now allows users to order food from multiple restaurants gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    Zomato has got an interesting feature that will make ordering a variety of food easier. Users may now make orders from many restaurants at once thanks to a new feature added to the food app. The corporation is making this step in an effort to increase its market share at a time when food delivery has slowed down. Zomato was inspired by Pincode, a PhonePe-owned application that provides a functionality comparable to constructing carts across many categories.

    According to media reports, users of the Zomato app may now assemble up to four carts from various restaurants and ultimately make orders from their favourite diner thanks to the most recent upgrade.  Users may return and continue placing orders from the other carts after completing a purchase from one, similar to how Pincode works in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

    Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how you can check your link status online

    A Zomato spokesperson expressed the company's commitment to innovation and improving customer experience. "At Zomato, we want to continuously develop and adapt. Customers may add items to numerous carts using this option rather than switching back and forth between menus," a spokesperson said.

    The two largest companies in the $5 billion food delivery sector, Zomato and Swiggy, have been engaged in strong battle to increase their market shares. Zomato now enjoys a higher share than Swiggy, with a 45% market share. However, this is a change from 2020, when Swiggy had the market share leadership with almost 52%. Swiggy's market share has been continuously falling over the previous three years.

    With its new functionality, Zomato hopes to increase its market share while improving its consumers' buying experiences. Despite its revenue growth, Swiggy has been seeing a decline in market share, which has caused experts to doubt its capacity to take advantage of the meal delivery business.

    Also Read | Heartbreaking! Zomato delivery agent eating food from plastic bag moves netizens - WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, June 29: Check cost per litre in your city AJR

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, June 29: Check cost per litre in your city

    PAN Aadhaar linking last date June 30 Here is how you can check your link status online gcw

    PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here's how you can check your link status online

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 28: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel fresh prices today, June 28: Check fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand vkp

    Tomato price hits century: Price surge due to short supply and high demand

    TikTok rival Chingari reacts after reports accused app of selling explicit content under new feature gcw

    TikTok rival Chingari reacts after reports accused app of selling explicit content

    Recent Stories

    Thrissur has a new rule for sale of Jasmine, across Kerala next? muzham meter centimeter anr

    Thrissur has a new rule for sale of Jasmine, across Kerala next?

    cricket Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record osf

    Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gets to his 32nd Test century, equals Steve Waugh's record

    7 reasons why you should add fenugreek seeds in your daily life GCW EAI

    7 reasons why you should add fenugreek seeds in your daily life

    Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting their upcoming Action Thriller "Fateh" ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting upcoming action thriller 'Fateh'

    Scorching Summers to Chilly Winters: Delhi weather has it all ATG EAI

    Scorching Summers to Chilly Winters: Delhi weather has it all

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon