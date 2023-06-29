Zomato now allows users to order food from multiple restaurants

Zomato’s users can now build carts from up to four restaurants and eventually order from the eatery of their choice. Further, after checking out one cart, users can come back and complete orders from the remaining carts as well.

Zomato has got an interesting feature that will make ordering a variety of food easier. Users may now make orders from many restaurants at once thanks to a new feature added to the food app. The corporation is making this step in an effort to increase its market share at a time when food delivery has slowed down. Zomato was inspired by Pincode, a PhonePe-owned application that provides a functionality comparable to constructing carts across many categories.

According to media reports, users of the Zomato app may now assemble up to four carts from various restaurants and ultimately make orders from their favourite diner thanks to the most recent upgrade. Users may return and continue placing orders from the other carts after completing a purchase from one, similar to how Pincode works in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

A Zomato spokesperson expressed the company's commitment to innovation and improving customer experience. "At Zomato, we want to continuously develop and adapt. Customers may add items to numerous carts using this option rather than switching back and forth between menus," a spokesperson said.

The two largest companies in the $5 billion food delivery sector, Zomato and Swiggy, have been engaged in strong battle to increase their market shares. Zomato now enjoys a higher share than Swiggy, with a 45% market share. However, this is a change from 2020, when Swiggy had the market share leadership with almost 52%. Swiggy's market share has been continuously falling over the previous three years.

With its new functionality, Zomato hopes to increase its market share while improving its consumers' buying experiences. Despite its revenue growth, Swiggy has been seeing a decline in market share, which has caused experts to doubt its capacity to take advantage of the meal delivery business.

