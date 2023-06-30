Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon?

Bengaluru spend the most time shopping on Amazon compared to other cities in India. According to the report, Tier II cities such as Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow also shown a substantial amount of online purchasing activity. The study's main findings include the fact that people, including women entrepreneurs, spend around 149 hours a year on e-commerce.

Do you know which Indian city has the highest usage of shopping-related applications like Meesho, Amazon, and others? It certainly isn't Mumbai or Delhi, though. According to a recent study, Benglauru is the city where people spend the most time on Amazon. According to the research, Bengaluru residents spend 4 hours a week on Amazon on average.

According to a recent survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR), Bengalureans spend the most time buying on Amazon compared to residents of other Indian cities. Bengaluru emerged as the place where individuals spend the most time on e-commerce, with an average of 4 hours and 2 minutes each week, according to a survey that focused on online purchasing patterns in Tier II and Tier I cities.

Also Read | Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

According to the report, Tier II cities such as Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow also shown a substantial amount of online purchasing activity. Online shopping takes up around 2 hours and 25 minutes on average per week for residents of these cities, or about 16% of their weekly income.

Consumers in Tier II and above are now more able to purchase more frequently online because to the comfort and convenience offered by e-commerce platforms. Major market participants like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Tata, and Reliance are vying ferociously for a piece of this expanding industry. The report does note that because of Amazon's widespread presence throughout India, it has acquired the confidence of consumers and is their preferred option.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins in India; Check out offers, bank deals & more

The study highlights three primary factors that influence online shopping: alluring pricing, simple return and exchange procedures, and alluring offers. These elements have a big impact on how buyers decide what to buy.

The study's major findings include that women entrepreneurs and other people spend around 149 hours per year engaging in e-commerce, with 29 percent of them buying cellphones priced between Rs15,000 and 20,000 online. Gen Z (those born between the middle of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s) buy online more frequently (51%) than Millennials (47%) do.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 to Nothing Phone (2): Smartphones set to launch in July 2023

The most popular online product categories are apparel and accessories, followed by electronics and electronic devices. Nagpur has the highest rate of online electrical and gadget purchases (81%), while Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar exhibit comparable patterns. When it comes to e-commerce platforms, Amazon is the most preferred choice among consumers, followed by Flipkart.