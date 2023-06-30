Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon?

    Bengaluru spend the most time shopping on Amazon compared to other cities in India. According to the report, Tier II cities such as Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow also shown a substantial amount of online purchasing activity. The study's main findings include the fact that people, including women entrepreneurs, spend around 149 hours a year on e-commerce.

    Did you know Bengaluru residents spend maximum shopping time on Amazon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Do you know which Indian city has the highest usage of shopping-related applications like Meesho, Amazon, and others? It certainly isn't Mumbai or Delhi, though. According to a recent study, Benglauru is the city where people spend the most time on Amazon. According to the research, Bengaluru residents spend 4 hours a week on Amazon on average. 

    According to a recent survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR), Bengalureans spend the most time buying on Amazon compared to residents of other Indian cities. Bengaluru emerged as the place where individuals spend the most time on e-commerce, with an average of 4 hours and 2 minutes each week, according to a survey that focused on online purchasing patterns in Tier II and Tier I cities.

    Also Read | Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    According to the report, Tier II cities such as Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow also shown a substantial amount of online purchasing activity. Online shopping takes up around 2 hours and 25 minutes on average per week for residents of these cities, or about 16% of their weekly income.

    Consumers in Tier II and above are now more able to purchase more frequently online because to the comfort and convenience offered by e-commerce platforms. Major market participants like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Tata, and Reliance are vying ferociously for a piece of this expanding industry. The report does note that because of Amazon's widespread presence throughout India, it has acquired the confidence of consumers and is their preferred option.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins in India; Check out offers, bank deals & more

    The study highlights three primary factors that influence online shopping: alluring pricing, simple return and exchange procedures, and alluring offers. These elements have a big impact on how buyers decide what to buy.

    The study's major findings include that women entrepreneurs and other people spend around 149 hours per year engaging in e-commerce, with 29 percent of them buying cellphones priced between Rs15,000 and 20,000 online. Gen Z (those born between the middle of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s) buy online more frequently (51%) than Millennials (47%) do.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 to Nothing Phone (2): Smartphones set to launch in July 2023

    The most popular online product categories are apparel and accessories, followed by electronics and electronic devices. Nagpur has the highest rate of online electrical and gadget purchases (81%), while Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar exhibit comparable patterns. When it comes to e-commerce platforms, Amazon is the most preferred choice among consumers, followed by Flipkart. 

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon AMAZING deal iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime Day sale know how to buy apple smartphone gcw

    Amazon AMAZING deal: iPhone 14 Plus price drops ahead of Prime sale; Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    Nothing Phone 2 pre order begins in India Check out offers bank deals more gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins in India; Check out offers, bank deals & more

    Scientists discover evidence of universe's 'background hum', and it sounds like THIS AJR

    Scientists discover evidence of universe's 'background hum', and it sounds like THIS

    Amazon accidentally reveals prices of iQOO Neo 7 Pro Motorola Razr 40 Realme Narzo 60 gcw

    Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

    Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch know how much it may cost you gcw

    Amazon accidentally reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro price ahead of July 4 launch

    Recent Stories

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign AJR

    Amid violence, Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM; likely to resign

    SHOCKING Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage snt

    SHOCKING! Despite Titan horror, OceanGate still advertising $250,000 trips in 2024 to Titanic wreckage

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon