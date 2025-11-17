A viral claim that the government stopped Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes and Pay Commission benefits for retired employees is false. The government's PIB Fact Check debunked this misinformation, reassuring pensioners that their benefits remain secure.

A wave of panic swept through thousands of retired government employees this week after a WhatsApp message claimed that the Finance Act 2025 had quietly removed their Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes and Pay Commission benefits. Many pensioners, already anxious about rising expenses, began forwarding the message in fear.

But the government has now stepped in to set the record straight.

PIB Fact Check: 'The Claim Is False'

The PIB Fact Check team quickly debunked the viral message, calling it misleading and factually incorrect. Officials reassured pensioners that nothing has changed when it comes to DA hikes, pensions, or any benefits linked to Pay Commissions. For many retirees, this clarification comes as a relief, especially those who rely heavily on DA hikes to cope with inflation.

Then What Was the Amendment About?

The confusion stemmed from a recent amendment to Rule 37(29)(c) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare explained that the amendment applies only to a very specific group:

Employees absorbed into PSUs

Who are later dismissed for misconduct

In such cases, retirement benefits may be forfeited.

This rule does not apply to regular pensioners, nor does it affect anyone who retired normally or with due service.

8th Pay Commission: What Employees Can Expect

Even as the misinformation circulated online, the Centre has moved ahead with the work of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), a major development for both employees and pensioners.

The newly formed panel, led by Justice Ranjana Desai, will look into:

Salary structures and allowances

Pension systems and service conditions

Pay parity across departments

The financial impact of salary revisions on the exchequer

The Commission also has to balance fairness for employees with the country's larger economic realities.

When Will the New Pay Commission Report Come?

The 8th CPC has 18 months to submit its recommendations, which means the government expects the final report by April 2027.

Interim reports may be filed earlier if needed.

Once the recommendations reach the government, they will be examined, and a decision on implementing revised pay and pensions will follow.

The Takeaway for Pensioners

Despite the alarm caused by social media forwards, the truth is clear: