    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season: Govt data

    According to the government data, 290.98 LMT of paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to November 30

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
    About 18.17 lakh farmers have been benefitted with a Minimum Support Price value of Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif marketing season 2021-22, the Centre informed on Thursday. According to the government data, 290.98 LMT of paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to November 30 from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

    The data, released by the Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution ministry, states that till now about 18.17 lakh farmers have been benefitted with an MSP value of Rs 57,032.03 crore. Maximum procurement in the ongoing Kharif season was done from Punjab (1,86,85,532 MT) followed by Haryana (55,30,596 MT) and Uttar Pradesh (12,42,593 MT). The data is likely to be used by the Centre in their attempts to convince the farmers protesting for a guarantee on Minimum Support Price.

    When taking into account the procurement in 2020-21, over 1.31 crore farmers benefitted (till November 30) with an MSP value of Rs 1,68,823.23 crore. A procurement of 8,94,19,081 MT was done, the government informed.

    The data comes days after farmer leaders from Punjab requested the Centre to decide on their demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament. The Centre, on its part, has asked the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha -- the umbrella body of farmer unions -- to name five members who will be part of the panel that will discuss the issue.

    According to sources, the decision to appoint the panel came following back-channel talks between the Centre and the SKM, which were initiated shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm laws in an address to the nation on November 19.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
