UPI Hacked? Here’s How to Secure Your Account and Recover Your Funds
If your UPI gets hacked, don't panic. Log out from your device, change your PIN from another device, and immediately block the UPI through your bank. Report the incident to NPCI or local police.
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : Google
What to do if your UPI is hacked?
Hacking phones is easy these days, but have you ever thought about what to do if your UPI gets hacked? It's not that easy to steal from it because these apps come with two-factor authentication, but sometimes people unknowingly share personal information, which can lead to hacking. If this happens, learn the tricks to deal with it here.
27
Image Credit : Google
What to do if your UPI ID is hacked?
- Instead of panicking, log out the UPI ID from your phone
- Then open UPI on another phone and change the PIN.
- If you are unable to do so, immediately go to the bank and block the UPI
- If you want, you can ask for help from the Help section in Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm.
37
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Where to complain about money being withdrawn from the bank?
- If money has been withdrawn from the account, visit the official website of NPCI to inform the authorities.
- You can also go to the local police station.
- If it has been more than a month since the incident, complain on the CMS site of Reserve Bank of India.
- Apart from this, a report can also be made on the cyber crime portal.
47
Image Credit : X
How to avoid UPI fraudsters
- In such incidents, often thugs ask for bank details by posing as bank employees or offering some service.
- Then they themselves start telling about your branch and name.
- Gaining trust, they ask for OTP-PIN.
- Many times accounts get hacked even through fake UPI IDs and fake links.
57
Image Credit : Getty
How to keep bank account and UPI safe
- Check UPI app every day
- Keep all passwords and UPI PINs updated
- Do not share your PIN with anyone
- If you have a third-party app on your phone, keep the security high or remove it
- Do not click on any link at all
67
Image Credit : ChatGPT
What not to do while using UPI?
- Use UPI yourself, do not share ID and important things with anyone
- Avoid opening fake links and sites
- Transactions should not be done from public Wi-Fi
- Do not waste time on spam calls
- Do not talk to those who ask for information by posing as bank employees.
77
Image Credit : Freepik
How to use UPI?
Use trusted apps like Phone Pay, Google Pay, Paytm for UPI use. Avoid using any private or unknown apps.
Related Stories