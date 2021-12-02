Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, a fully grown leopard strayed into a classroom in a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and attacked a 10-year-old student. The incident reportedly took place at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College under Chharra police station area in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. A huge commotion with a crowd gathering outside the school was caused as the staff waited for forest officers to take away the wild cat.

“As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back,” said Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the animal. He suffered minor injuries and is now out of hospital.

“A leopard entered the campus as students were coming in this morning. A student was attacked by the animal. The injured child was rushed to a government hospital and provided treatment. He is now at home and is fine,” said Yogesh Yadav, Principal, Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College.

“The leopard is in college in room number 10. The forest authorities have been informed. The local police station has been told as well. We have been monitoring the animal through CCTV,” he said.

In the video of the incident, the leopard could be seen roaming in the streets as students ran away from the spot.

Notably, 15-year-old Lakhiraj Singh, a student of class X, entered the classroom around 8:30 when he spotted the leopard. As he tried to run away, the big cat caught hold of his arm and clawed his back, leaving him bleeding. After hearing his cries, a few teachers raised an alarm following which the leopard ran off and hid in the classroom.

