  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh

    A leopard strayed into a classroom in a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and attacked a student who sustained injuries.

    Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh (Watch)-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Aligarh, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 10:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, a fully grown leopard strayed into a classroom in a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and attacked a 10-year-old student. The incident reportedly took place at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College under Chharra police station area in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. A huge commotion with a crowd gathering outside the school was caused as the staff waited for forest officers to take away the wild cat.

    “As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back,” said Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the animal. He suffered minor injuries and is now out of hospital.

    “A leopard entered the campus as students were coming in this morning. A student was attacked by the animal. The injured child was rushed to a government hospital and provided treatment. He is now at home and is fine,” said Yogesh Yadav, Principal, Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College.

    “The leopard is in college in room number 10. The forest authorities have been informed. The local police station has been told as well. We have been monitoring the animal through CCTV,” he said.

    In the video of the incident, the leopard could be seen roaming in the streets as students ran away from the spot.

    Notably, 15-year-old Lakhiraj Singh, a student of class X, entered the classroom around 8:30 when he spotted the leopard. As he tried to run away, the big cat caught hold of his arm and clawed his back, leaving him bleeding. After hearing his cries, a few teachers raised an alarm following which the leopard ran off and hid in the classroom.

    “As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back,” Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the animal, told NDTV.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens-dnm

    Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season Govt data

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season: Govt data

    Omicron variant detected in 23 countries number expected to climb WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus gcw

    Omicron variant detected in 23 countries, number expected to climb, says WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

    Congress KC Venugopal reacts after mamata banerjee there is no upa remark gcw

    'Defeating BJP without Congress merely a dream': KC Venugopal after Mamata Banerjee’s ‘there is no UPA’ remark

    Centre issues gazette notification to withdraw 3 farm laws Farm Laws Repeal Act 2021 gcw

    Centre issues gazette notification to withdraw 3 farm laws, may be called 'Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens-dnm

    Delhi air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category with AQI of 312 as pollution worsens

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season Govt data

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season: Govt data

    Plastic from salmon sperm Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Coronavirus India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon