Omicron variant detected in 23 countries, number expected to climb, says WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

The novel Omicron coronavirus strain has been detected in 23 countries, with the number anticipated to climb, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. Tedros said at a press conference that the emergence of the Omicron variant has understandably captured global attention.

Tedros stated at a news conference that at least 23 nations from five of the six WHO regions have already reported instances of Omicron, and that number is expected to climb. The World Health Organization takes this development very seriously. He went on to say that WHO takes this development very seriously and that every country should as well. He added that this should come as no surprise, and it is precisely what viruses do.

Tedros stated that WHO is learning more about Omicron all the time, but there is still more to learn about its impact on disease transmission, severity, and the efficacy of testing, therapies, and vaccinations. He went on to say that many WHO advisory committees have convened in the previous few days to assess the developing data and prioritize the research needed to address these concerns.

Earlier, the director of the UN health agency slammed nations for taking "blunt" and "blanket" efforts to halt the spread of the Omicron type in recent days.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WHO Director-General said that it was "very disturbing" that Botswana and South Africa, where the new variety was discovered, were "being punished by others for doing the right thing." Since the mutation was identified at the end of last week, dozens of countries have issued travel bans on the southern African states.

